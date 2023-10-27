How Many Calories Are Suitable During Pregnancy?

VERIFIED

Research and expert advice suggest that there is no need for extra calories in Trimester 1, and during Trimester 2 and 3, an additional 300 to 350 kcal is sufficient.

The time of pregnancy is a time of great joy but also a time of lot of uncertainty for mothers. The to-be-mommies get a lot of pampering (and rightfully so) from their husbands, families and friends. They also get a lot of advice and even conflicting advice from well-meaning people in their circle. There are also many doubts and questions in the minds of mothers as they want to do what is best for their babies but are still determining what the right thing to do is. Many mothers need help with such questions as what diet to follow and how much to eat. Our society has a long-standing myth that mothers must "eat for two".

In this article, Pooja Kedia, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Whitefield, discusses whether this is so, the increased diet required, and the ill effects of over-eating or under-eating.

The myth originates in olden times when families may not have had access to the means needed to have a well-balanced and nutritious diet. So 'eat for two' was a way to make sure that particular focus was put on the diet of pregnant women so they take sufficient diet and not run the risk of malnutrition for themselves or their fetus. TRENDING NOW Also Read Dates During Pregnancy: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Dates When You Are Pregnant Pregnancy Diet: Eating Well Before, During And Postpartum More News

However, today, this myth leads to mothers following unhealthy nutrition habits and giving in to their cravings for unhealthy and junk foods. Instead, the focus of women should be to eat nutritious food and focus on healthy eating habits. Women with a healthy diet during pregnancy are likelier to have a healthy baby that has grown well. Pregnant women must take healthy, nutritious food, including all food groups, to ensure good baby growth.

Expert Advice

Research and expert advice suggest that there is no need for extra calories in Trimester 1, and during Trimester 2 and 3, an additional 300 to 350 kcal is sufficient. Daily, 350 Kcal is equivalent to eating one extra paneer sandwich, two slices of vegetable soya cutlet, etc. These are also healthy ways to add incremental calorie needs to your diet.