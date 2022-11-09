How Long Should You Wait For Your IVF Procedure After Your COVID Recovery?

If you had had COVID-19, conceiving immediately after recovering from the disease may not be a good idea.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary halt on many of our plans. It could be possible that you might be planning a pregnancy but were scared for the wellbeing of your unborn baby as well as yourself when the virus was rearing its ugly head across the globe. You might also have wanted to consider getting pregnant with the help of Artificial Reproductive Technologies. However, it is understandable that you might have wanted life to return to normalcy before planning to go for any of these procedures. Another thought that must be bothering you, especially if you had the misfortune of having COVID at some point in the last couple of years, is how long should you ideally wait before you consider undergoing an artificial reproductive technology (ART) procedure such as IVF.

Dr. Rajitha Yarlagadda, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, RR Nagar, Bangalore clears all your doubts here.

When should you opt for IVF post Covid-19 recovery?

Conceiving immediately after recovering from the COVID-19 may not be recommended for couples as it can adversely affect the health of the baby and the mother as the virus does more than just make your respiratory system vulnerable. Different parts of your body can also witness its effects.

Experts believe that in case you have recovered from asymptomatic or had mild COVID symptoms in the recent past, then you should ideally wait for about 8 weeks or two menstrual cycles before you plan on undergoing an IVF procedure. For people who had severe COVID symptoms and were under heavy medication specially steroids. It is advisable to stay in touch with your fertility expert and physician who will be able to properly guide you in terms of planning your IVF procedure after assessing how your body is doing post COVID recovery.

Tips forthose who are planning pregnancypost COVID recovery

When planning IVF post COVID recovery or even otherwise the important steps to follow are:

Vaccination: If you are planning pregnancy with or without fertility treatments, then you have to make sure that you are vaccinated as there is a high risk of severe illness in pregnant women due to COVID.

Healthy lifestyle: Post COVID recovery, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important and can be achieved by having a well-balanced diet and regular exercise. Avoiding smoking and drinking will also have a positive impact on your health.

Following COVID safety measures: As there are chances of reinfection, practice wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing. Also remember that your doctor will always know what is best for you and while planning a pregnancy especially through IVF, adhere to his/her instructions.

