How Late Pregnancy Affects Women’s Health? Expert Reveals

While more women plan to get pregnant at a later age in life, sometimes it can lead to certain health problems. Here are some effects of late pregnancy on women.

Off late, there is an increasing trend toward pushing pregnancy to later years of life as most women wish to spend their twenties focusing on their education and career. Thanks to medical advancements, women today have more options even in their 40s to conceive, especially if they are willing to opt for donor eggs.

Several studies have suggested the many benefits of putting motherhood until after age 35 such as children born to older mothers are found to have fewer behavioural, social, and emotional issues. Also, they have been found to be associated with being healthier, and taller among others. Although late pregnancies come with their unique challenges, still many women older than 35 years can have healthy outcomes. The key is to see a health care professional before pregnancy and receive good prenatal care during the course of pregnancy.

Effect Of Late Pregnancy On Women's Health

The biological clock is a fact of life and as age progresses, several risks become more discussion worthy. Additionally, as women age, they may acquire different health problems before conception than younger women. Nevertheless, older women without any prior conditions can still have complicated pregnancies. Let us understand some of the important risks associated with late pregnancies.

Women are born with a limited egg reserve and by the time they reach their mid to late 30s, the quantity, and quality of eggs drop down. In addition, older women's eggs take longer than usual to fertilize as compared to younger women.

With increasing age, ovaries are more likely to release more than one egg each month which could result in multiple pregnancies. Besides, assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization can play a role.

Gestational diabetes is a kind of diabetes that occurs only during pregnancy and is more common as women get older. When left untreated, it can cause a baby to grow larger than average which increases the risk of injuries during delivery, premature birth, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and complications to your infant after delivery.

Pregnancy-related hypertension is more common in older women and in such cases, it is important to carefully monitor your blood pressure and your baby's growth and development.

The chances of having a low birth weight baby and premature birth are higher among older women.

There is a higher risk of pregnancy loss and stillbirth in women who are older than 35 years perhaps due to pre-existing medical conditions or fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

The need for a C-section is higher in older mothers owing to a higher risk of pregnancy-related complications with increasing age. For example, placenta previa is a condition in which the placenta blocks the cervix.

Older mothers have a greater risk of having babies with certain chromosome problems, such as Down syndrome.

Assisted reproductive treatment

Medical advancement has expanded the sphere of fertility treatments available to couples seeking to have children at an advanced age. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) includes fertility treatments ranging from simple interventions such as medication to help a woman ovulate through to more complicated procedures like IVF.

Role of In-Vitro fertilization

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the most effective and widely known type of assisted reproductive technology. It involves a combination of medicines and surgical procedures to help sperm fertilize the egg and help implant the fertilized egg into the uterus.

The treatment has a higher rate of success in women younger than 35 years of age and drops down with increasing maternal age. On average, the chance of getting pregnant and having a baby is 1 in 5 with every IVF cycle. While some women may need up to 5 cycles to get pregnant others may never fall pregnant even after 5 cycles.

In summation, having a baby is the most wonderful gift a woman can have, therefore, the choices you make now even before conception can have a lasting effect on your baby. While the journey to motherhood needs to be handled carefully as we age, think of pregnancy as an exciting opportunity to nurture your baby and prepare for the exciting changes ahead.

(The article is contributed by Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj- Gynaecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture Clinic)