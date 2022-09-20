How Late Pregnancy Affects Women’s Health? Expert Reveals

- Health A-Z
Off late, there is an increasing trend toward pushing pregnancy to later years of life as most women wish to spend their twenties focusing on their education and career. Thanks to medical advancements, women today have more options even in their 40s to conceive, especially if they are willing to opt for donor eggs.
Several studies have suggested the many benefits of putting motherhood until after age 35 such as children born to older mothers are found to have fewer behavioural, social, and emotional issues. Also, they have been found to be associated with being healthier, and taller among others. Although late pregnancies come with their unique challenges, still many women older than 35 years can have healthy outcomes. The key is to see a health care professional before pregnancy and receive good prenatal care during the course of pregnancy.
The biological clock is a fact of life and as age progresses, several risks become more discussion worthy. Additionally, as women age, they may acquire different health problems before conception than younger women. Nevertheless, older women without any prior conditions can still have complicated pregnancies. Let us understand some of the important risks associated with late pregnancies.
Medical advancement has expanded the sphere of fertility treatments available to couples seeking to have children at an advanced age. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) includes fertility treatments ranging from simple interventions such as medication to help a woman ovulate through to more complicated procedures like IVF.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the most effective and widely known type of assisted reproductive technology. It involves a combination of medicines and surgical procedures to help sperm fertilize the egg and help implant the fertilized egg into the uterus.
The treatment has a higher rate of success in women younger than 35 years of age and drops down with increasing maternal age. On average, the chance of getting pregnant and having a baby is 1 in 5 with every IVF cycle. While some women may need up to 5 cycles to get pregnant others may never fall pregnant even after 5 cycles.
In summation, having a baby is the most wonderful gift a woman can have, therefore, the choices you make now even before conception can have a lasting effect on your baby. While the journey to motherhood needs to be handled carefully as we age, think of pregnancy as an exciting opportunity to nurture your baby and prepare for the exciting changes ahead.
(The article is contributed by Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj- Gynaecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture Clinic)
