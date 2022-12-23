How Is IVF Related To Age? 9 FAQS Answered By Fertility Consultant

FAQS related to age and IVF answered by Dr Akash Surana, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVF, Vashi Mumbai

1. Does age affect IVF? What is the success rate of IVF at the age of 25? What are the reasons behind this change in the trend?

First, the age of marriage has increased now. Also, a couple doesn't want a child for an initial 2-3 years after marriage. Hence there are age-related infertility issues. Moreover, the modern lifestyle with increasing fast food, adulteration, smoking, alcohol, increasing obesity, and increased radiation exposure to computers & tab has led to increased fertility issues at a younger ages.

Currently, one's lifestyle is hectic. As a result, everyone has an erratic schedule. The reasons behind increasing infertility rates are sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as bacterial vaginosis (BV), chlamydia, gonorrhoea, hepatitis, herpes, HIV/AIDS, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID). Furthermore, problems like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), stress, obesity, poor eating habits, weight gain, and endometriosis have led to a surge in the number of couples opting for IVF treatments.

2. What is the IVF success rate per cycle according to the age of the couples?

IVF is a tailored treatment, and success depends on various factors, of which female age is an essential factor. The moderate success of a good IVF centre for a fertile female ranges from 50-60%, decreasing with increasing age.

3. After repeated tries, which is also cost-consuming, many couples opt out of IVF, losing hope for pregnancy.

Do you think that pregnancy can be successful after multiple failed IVF attempts? Please provide an example of one of your patients who conceived after a long wait. Repeated IVF failures are not uncommon to come around. It's economically & emotionally draining for the couple. But yes, a couple can still get hope after multiple IVF failures.

We had a patient with six IVF failure attempts in the last three years from outside IVF centres. We did her IVF with a new addition ERA(endometrial receptivity erray) test & couple conceived in the first attempt with us( 7th overall for them) & now she is 7th month pregnant. So, a correct approach with a good team of doctors & embryologists is the key to success for even failed IVF patients.

4. What are fertility health issues most common among younger couples nowadays?

In men, the most common nowadays is decreased sperm quality & motility (primarily due to smoking, drinking & poor lifestyle). Additional ejaculatory dysfunction (erectile dysfunction & premature ejaculation) is also commonly seen nowadays. Also, in men, common fertility health issues are testicular infection, cancer, overheated testicles, ejaculation disorders, hormonal imbalance, and cystic fibrosis. In addition, Fibroids, polyps, endometriosis, problems with the cervix, genetic abnormalities, irregular menstruation, and miscarriage are some of the issues seen in young women.

5. Considering the changing lifestyle of today's young generation, what suggestions do you have for those who want to marry late?

If any woman wishes to marry late due to career aspirations or other reasons, she should speak to a fertility consultant and opt for egg freezing. It is a method that preserves a woman's ovarian reserve via eggs to avoid age-related fertility issues. Thus, a woman can get pregnant at a later stage whenever she is ready. There is a lot of awareness regarding egg freezing, and many young women opt for it. Even men can also opt for sperm freezing. That's also an option available. Also, better lifestyle changes are essential for all.

6. IVF has become one of India's most common health issues. But, still, it is not covered under health insurance. Should the insurance companies now reconsider their protocols?

Yes definitely. Outside India, it is included in insurance. Also, infertility is a health issue, so it should be included.

7. Age is one of the most critical factors that affect the success of IVF.

More importantly, it's female age, and Age is inversely proportional to fertility. More the period, the less the fertility.

8. Below 30 years for females is the right age to have their first kid.

For IVF or any fertility treatment younger the age better is the success.

9. Success of IVF is not solely dependent on age

But at 25 years, if patients with like tubal factor infertility, success will be 60-70%