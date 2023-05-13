How Does Blood Sugar Affect The Fertility? Explains Endocrinologist

Understanding The Link Between Insulin Resistance And Fertility By Dr Mainak Banerjee.

As we all know, fertility is an essential aspect of human life, and any issue that affects it can be devastating. Unfortunately, one such factor that is often overlooked is blood sugar. Therefore, Dr Mainak Banerjee, Consultant Endocrinologist, MD (Medicine) DM (Endocrinology) SCE (RCP, UK), shares the essentiality of understanding how it can also impact fertility. Firstly, it's important to note that maintaining a stable blood sugar level is crucial for reproductive health. This can affect sperm in men, while women may experience irregular menstrual cycles and reduced ovarian function.

Insulin Resistance And Fertility

Additionally, type 2 diabetes and obesity are associated with a condition known as insulin resistance, which can further impact fertility. The cells do not respond appropriately, essential for fertility, such as estrogen and testosterone. This condition affects the ovaries, leading to irregular menstrual cycles and reduced fertility. Men with insulin resistance may also have lower testosterone levels, affecting sperm production and quality.

Sperm And Egg Quality

Furthermore, high blood sugar levels can also affect the quality of the egg and sperm. This is because the formation and maturation of these reproductive cells require a high amount of energy, and this energy is derived from glucose. Therefore, when blood sugar levels are very high, it can damage the DNA in the egg and sperm, leading to lower quality and reduced fertility. In addition, hypoglycemia can cause dizziness and reduced cognitive function. This can affect libido and sexual function, impacting the chances of conception.

Blood Sugar Level For Optimal Fertility

Firstly, a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, is essential. This can assist in regulating blood sugar levels and decrease the risk of insulin resistance. In addition, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can also help maintain reproductive health.

A 32-year-old woman with type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance had been trying to conceive for a year but had irregular periods. So she worked with a fertility specialist to manage her blood sugar levels and insulin resistance through a low-carbohydrate diet, exercise, and medication. As a result, her menstrual cycle became regular, and she became pregnant and delivered a healthy baby. This case shows the importance of managing blood sugar levels for optimal reproductive health by working with healthcare providers to control blood sugar levels effectively through a healthy lifestyle and medication.

Conclusion

Working with a healthcare provider is essential to manage blood sugar levels effectively. This may include medications, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring of blood sugar levels. It's necessary to maintain stable levels for optimal reproductive function. Work with healthcare providers to manage blood sugar levels, so individuals can improve their chances of conceiving and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

