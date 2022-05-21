How Different Birth Control Methods May Be Affecting Your Menstrual Cycles?

Some birth control methods can completely stop your periods. Here are certain things you should consider before making your final decision to end the pregnancy.

Are you surfing the internet to figure out which birth control method is suitable for you? There are a lot of factors that you should consider before choosing a birth control method. One of those is how birth control methods will impact your menstrual cycle. Some birth control methods can completely stop your periods, while some may only affect the flow. Specific birth control methods are also available that don't affect your periods at all. Therefore, you should talk to your gynaecologist to help you pick the best option for you.

Birth control methods that may affect your menstrual cycle

There are different birth control methods that may affect your menstrual cycle such as:

Birth control pills

Birth control pills contain hormones that stop ovulation. Some birth control pills are known to reduce heavy bleeding, while other pills completely eliminate menstruation. These pills can also be used to relieve severe period pain and premenstrual syndrome. Women on birth control pills may have irregular cycles and light spotting between periods, but this usually stops after a few months of being on the tablets.

The morning-after pill

If you are in a situation where you accidentally got pregnant, your best option is to take an emergency contraceptive called the morning-after pill to end the pregnancy. However, remember that the morning-after pill only works if it is taken within 72 hours after intercourse. The most common side-effects of these pills are irregular periods and high failure rate. You will likely get your periods earlier or later than usual as the pill completely stops or delays the ovulation and fertilisation process.

Hormonal IUD

Hormonal IUD works by blocking the male sperms from entering the women's body by thinning the uterine lining and thickening the cervical mucus. This method significantly reduces period cramps and premenstrual symptoms. Moreover, you will experience lighter periods and some spotting between periods for the first few months. You can also experience no periods for months after hormonal IUD.

Copper IUD

Like hormonal IUD, copper IUD also blocks the sperm from reaching the eggs and fertilising them. As there are no hormones in Copper IUD, it should not affect your ovulation and menstrual cycle. But in some cases, women may experience side effects such as heavier bleeding and painful period cramps and irregular bleeding with copper IUD.

Birth Control Shots

A birth control shot is an injection of the progestin hormone that prevents unwanted pregnancy for about three months. You need to get a shot every three months to stop ovulation and block the sperm from entering the uterus. Birth control shots are likely to make periods highly irregular with sudden bleeding and spotting. On the contrary, some women may experience lighter periods post-birth control shots.

Are there any birth control methods that don't affect the menstrual cycle?

Birth control methods that don't affect your menstrual cycle include male condoms, female condoms and cervical caps. If you prefer choosing these methods, you must remember to use them every single time you have sex to avoid unwanted pregnancy. These contraceptives should be used correctly to work effectively. Male and female condoms should also be used to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, especially if you are sexually active with multiple partners.

Takeaways

Although it is usually considered safe to use birth control that makes you miss your period, you should still consult your healthcare provider to help you choose whether it's the best option for you to be safe. If you do not want your periods to be affected, it is recommended that you choose male condoms and female condoms. Remember to consider all the factors and side effects before making your final decision.

The article is contributed by Dr Kavya Krishna Kumar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Alwarpet, Chennai.

