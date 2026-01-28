High-Risk Pregnancy In India: Causes, Warning Signs And Expert Tips Every Expectant Mother Should Know

When a disease related to the pregnancy increases the likelihood of sickness or death for the expectant mother, fetus, or infant, the pregnancy is regarded as high risk. In an exclusive conversation with Dr Rashmi T. N., Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, she said, "Although pregnancy is physiological or natural, various changes occur in a woman's body throughout the pregnancy and childbearing processes which might not be easy. Though there are single-risk and multiple-risk pregnancies that do occur, higher-risk pregnancies constitute nearly half of all pregnancies in India. Thus, for the pregnant woman to comprehend the journey she and the baby will undertake in life, she must comprehend the journey before embarking."

Risk Factors for High-Risk Pregnancy for Every Expectant Mother

What causes the expectant mother that makes her pregnancy a high-risk are as follows:

Mothers Age during Pregnancy: Complications are more likely to arise in Teenage Pregnancy which is below 17 years and women over 35 years. Lifestyle Factors: If the expectant mother is smoking and drinking can lead to a high risk of pregnancy with complications and developmental problems of the baby. Medical Problems: Few significant challenges likeHypertension, diabetes, heart problems, kidney problems, asthma, autoimmune diseases, anaemia, obesity, genetic diseases, HIV, AIDS, STDs, and uterine abnormalities like septum and double uterus can affect the pre-existing symptoms in the mother. Pregnancy-Induced Conditions: Major contributors to high-risk pregnancies are Excessive weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, and liver disease and can cause problems during pregnancy and childbirth. However, other issues like postpartum psychosis and depression also need constant monitoring through timely management. Obstetric History: Mothers with pre-existing conditions from premature pregnancies, like last ectopic pregnancy, recurrent miscarriage, and premature labour, heavy bleeding during pregnancy, previous one or two caesarean births, or previous still birth can indicate risk for subsequent pregnancies which needs to be considered. Foetal and Genetic Factors: There are specific factors considering the foetus which are multiple pregnancies, large baby, growth-restricted baby, foetus with developmental abnormalities, and intrauterine foetal deaths. Complications During Labour: Events like obstructed labour and problematic instrumental delivery can cause recessionary effects for both the mother and the baby.

This list makes the expectant mother understand the importance of evaluation with the obstetrician before planning for pregnancy to identify and optimise her health at least 3 months before planning.

The doctor said, "An expectant motheronce stepped into the pregnancy journey, needs to be watchful of the symptoms that suggest high risks, like persistent headache, blurring of vision, extreme swelling of legs, face, limbs, sudden weight gain, severe abdominal pain, heavy bleeding, shortness of breath, and decreased foetal movements. Once any of these is recognised, it needs prompt treatment. Frequent visits as advised by the obstetrician to monitor for signs of high-risk pregnancy with diagnostic tests for both mother and foetus, and clinical decision-making, prevent complications."

Preventive Measures for the Expectant Mother

To ensure a healthy pregnancy to term, it requires a combination of medical care by an obstetrician and self-effort, including prenatal visits, lifestyle modification, a well-balanced diet under a dietician's guidance, and physical activity under a trainer's guidance. Prenatal supplementation prevents foetal developmental birth defects. A multidisciplinary team approach for pre-existing medical conditions with medications can improve and make her fit for pregnancy challenges.

Readiness for tackling an emergency by keeping healthcare provider, such as an obstetrician information handy in a higher centre equipped with the facilities to handle such a situation, leads to a healthy baby and healthy mother outcome. Surgical interventions, when required, can be planned before pregnancy to avoid high-risk behaviours during pregnancy. Psychological support by the spouse, family, along with stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, can also be of use for expectant mothers.

