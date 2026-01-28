High-Risk Pregnancy In India: Causes, Warning Signs And Expert Tips Every Expectant Mother Should Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
When a disease related to the pregnancy increases the likelihood of sickness or death for the expectant mother, fetus, or infant, the pregnancy is regarded as high risk. In an exclusive conversation with Dr Rashmi T. N., Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, she said, "Although pregnancy is physiological or natural, various changes occur in a woman's body throughout the pregnancy and childbearing processes which might not be easy. Though there are single-risk and multiple-risk pregnancies that do occur, higher-risk pregnancies constitute nearly half of all pregnancies in India. Thus, for the pregnant woman to comprehend the journey she and the baby will undertake in life, she must comprehend the journey before embarking."
What causes the expectant mother that makes her pregnancy a high-risk are as follows:
This list makes the expectant mother understand the importance of evaluation with the obstetrician before planning for pregnancy to identify and optimise her health at least 3 months before planning.
The doctor said, "An expectant motheronce stepped into the pregnancy journey, needs to be watchful of the symptoms that suggest high risks, like persistent headache, blurring of vision, extreme swelling of legs, face, limbs, sudden weight gain, severe abdominal pain, heavy bleeding, shortness of breath, and decreased foetal movements. Once any of these is recognised, it needs prompt treatment. Frequent visits as advised by the obstetrician to monitor for signs of high-risk pregnancy with diagnostic tests for both mother and foetus, and clinical decision-making, prevent complications."
To ensure a healthy pregnancy to term, it requires a combination of medical care by an obstetrician and self-effort, including prenatal visits, lifestyle modification, a well-balanced diet under a dietician's guidance, and physical activity under a trainer's guidance. Prenatal supplementation prevents foetal developmental birth defects. A multidisciplinary team approach for pre-existing medical conditions with medications can improve and make her fit for pregnancy challenges.
Readiness for tackling an emergency by keeping healthcare provider, such as an obstetrician information handy in a higher centre equipped with the facilities to handle such a situation, leads to a healthy baby and healthy mother outcome. Surgical interventions, when required, can be planned before pregnancy to avoid high-risk behaviours during pregnancy. Psychological support by the spouse, family, along with stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, can also be of use for expectant mothers.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
