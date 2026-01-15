High Blood Pressure In Pregnancy Often Goes Unnoticed, ‘Everything Appears Normal,’ Says Doctor, Urges Women To Stay Alert

Healthcare professionals state that high blood pressure during pregnancy is mainly noticed only during routine check-ups, not because a woman feels unwell.

High Blood Pressure In Pregnancy: It is assumed that high blood pressure or hypertension during pregnancy is something that would be easy to notice. Pain, dizziness or at least one clear warning sign should give it away, but in most cases, it shows up quietly, without drawing attention to itself. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "High blood pressure develops in 1 in every 12 to 17 pregnant women in the United States. It is important to monitor your blood pressure before, during, and after pregnancy. High blood pressure during pregnancy may harm your organs and can cause early birth (called preterm birth) and low birth weight."

Hypertension Is A Silent Killer

Healthcare professionals state that high blood pressure during pregnancy is mainly noticed only during routine check-ups, not because a woman feels unwell. Dr. Aparna Dadwal, Senior Consultant at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida states, "Many women continue with their routine, feeling completely normal, assuming everything is under control. Meanwhile, their body may be carrying a risk that deserves attention and careful monitoring. That is what makes it dangerous. There are no clear warning bells most of the time. No obvious discomfort. Just numbers on a machine that often get brushed off because one feels fine."

High Blood Pressure In Pregnancy

There are four types of hypertension in pregnancy, i.e. gestational hypertension, chronic hypertension, preeclampsia and eclampsia. Any increase in blood pressure during pregnancy should be taken seriously, even when there is no discomfort and everything appears normal. Pregnancy already turns the body into a bit of a puzzle. Things change fast and not always as desired. Some days you feel like yourself and on others the tiredness shows up without warning. Hormones shift constantly, blood circulation increases and the heart keeps working harder, mostly unnoticed.

Routine Checkup Is A Must

Medical professionals stress regular check-ups for a reason. Dr. Dadwal said, "Those quick blood pressure readings during antenatal visits are not routine formalities. They are small safety nets. Miss a few, ignore a few and you might miss the moment when things start shifting quietly in the wrong direction."

Symptoms Of Hypertension In Pregnancy

Although most people may not experience symptoms of hypertension, you can notice changes in your body that include persistent headaches, unexpected swelling in the hands, feet or face, blurred vision or pain felt below the ribs. But these symptoms often get blamed on normal pregnancy issues even though some of them can indicate serious pregnancy-related complications and should not be ignored.

Blood Pressure Management

Blood pressure management starts with monitoring, dietary adjustments, rest, stress control, staying active and close observation. Simple and ordinary steps, but they only work if the problem is acknowledged early.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

High blood pressure in pregnancy is quite common and because of that, it is well understood and manageable when handled on time. It does not call for panic, just calm attention and consistency in care. Be in touch with your doctor who can help you manage high blood pressure during pregnancy. Getting regular prenatal care is imperative to help you have a healthier pregnancy.