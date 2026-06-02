High blood pressure during pregnancy: How simple BP check during pregnancy could save two lives - doctor explains

Monitoring blood pressure during pregnancy is crucial for every woman. It is time for pregnant women to make sure to monitor their blood pressure levels with the help of an expert and ensure a smooth and healthy pregnancy. Read on to know more about this and consult the expert for prompt intervention.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 2, 2026 8:27 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Uma Mishra

Preeclampsia warning: Why a simple blood pressure check can save the lives of mother and baby

Are you pregnant? Diagnosed with high blood pressure? Well, you will have to exercise caution during pregnancy. So, a large number of women tend to think that pregnancy check-ups are only about the baby's health. No, the goal is not only to monitor the baby's growth, but a simple blood pressure (BP) check after 20 weeks of pregnancy can save the mother and the child. High blood pressure during pregnancy may be an early warning sign of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication that can affect multiple organs if left untreated.

Symptoms of High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Uma Mishra, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, explained that preeclampsia develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy and is associated with high blood pressure, leading to organ damageand raising the chances of liver and kidney problems.

Women tend to experience symptoms like:

Severe headache Swelling in the hands and face Blurred vision Nausea Sudden weight gain Breathing difficulty Pain in the upper abdomen

However, in many cases, there may be very few warning signs, making regular BP monitoring with the help of an expert extremely important.

Uncontrolled Blood Pressure: What Follows Next?

Failure to diagnose preeclampsia can be risky and reduce blood flow to the baby, leading to poor fetal growth, low birth weight, premature delivery, or even stillbirth. For mothers, it may increase the risk of seizures, stroke, and organ failure. Hence, pregnant women should be cautious and follow the doctor's guidelines. Pregnant women shouldn't neglect their health and seek timely help.

This is what pregnant women should do: Pregnant women must go for regular antenatal check-ups, monitor blood pressure at home or in the hospital, reduce excess salt intake and eat a nutritious diet, stay hydrated, get enough rest, and avoid stress by doing meditation or deep breathing. De-stress by opting for various activities like reading, painting, and listening to music.

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How To Control Blood Pressure During Pregnancy?

Women with obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, or a history of high BP are at greater risk and require closer monitoring from time to time. Hence, timely diagnosis and care can help manage blood pressure and ensure your safety. So, a simple BP check may not be so important, but it can play a major role in protecting two lives at once, the mother and her baby.

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