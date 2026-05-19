High blood pressure during pregnancy: Doctor explains warning signs of preeclampsia every woman should know

Preeclampsia symptoms: Did you know high blood pressure during pregnancy is often linked to birth complications for the child? Read on to know how you can reduce your chances of developing hypertension during pregnancy.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 19, 2026 8:29 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Renu Raina Sehgal

Can high blood pressure during pregnancy harm your baby? Expert explains preeclampsia risks

Pregnancy blood pressure is a grave condition that could expose the baby and the mother to some of the most serious and fatal health risks. The health problem that poses the greatest danger in terms of the health complications related to high blood pressure is called pre-eclampsia, which typically occurs during the 20th week of pregnancy.

While several things require proper attention when a woman is expecting a new life, in this article, we will talk about how high blood pressure during pregnancy, or preclampsia, affects the health of the mother and the unborn child.

What Is Preeclampsia?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Renu Raina Sehgal, Chairperson, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Artemis & Daffodils Hospitals, Gurugram, said - "Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication marked by high blood pressure and potential damage to organs such as the liver and kidneys. It usually develops after 20 weeks and can affect both mother and baby if untreated."

Stages of pregnancy explained.

Dr Sehgal further explained that the preeclampsia state not only affects the blood pressure level, but also disrupts the usual functioning abilities of important organs, such as the liver and kidneys. It can result in difficulties for the mother and the baby, including low birth weight, premature birth or organ injury. "The precise cause of preeclampsia remains not entirely clear, yet it is assumed that it has something to do with the fact that blood vessels in the placenta develop abnormally. At risk will be women who have high blood pressure, women with kidney diseases, or women who have experienced preeclampsia."

Warning Signs Of Preeclampsia

Before we get deeper into how you can reduce your risk of developing a serious condition like preclampsia, let us understand the different signs that the body may show up when it's dealing with high blood pressure. Some of the symptoms you need to look out for, are -

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Extremely severe or long-lasting headache. Swelling of the face, hands and sudden swelling of the foot. Having low vision or seeing flashing lights or lights of vision becomes blurred. Upper abdominal pain (rib pain on the right). Sudden weight gain Fewer renal urine or dyspnea has the appearance of a shortness of breath.

"If not treated, preeclampsia can be dangerous for both mother and baby. Early detection saves lives," Dr Sehgal quoted as saying.

Pregnancy tips every woman should know.

High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy: How To Control It?

Even though there is no possible prevention of preeclampsia, several precautionary steps could be taken to alleviate its impact:

Keep a close check on what you are eating. Avoid adding excessive salt to your foods. Make sure to monitor your blood pressure daily when you are expecting. Include light and easy-to-do exercises in your daily routine. In case you notice any of the symptoms noted above, make sure to immediately inform your doctor about it. Do not miss taking your medicines. Keep your stress levels under control.

Preeclampsia is a life-threatening disease, and though lives could be saved through diagnosis and early treatment, the lives of lives would be saved. Recognising the red flags, taking frequent check-ups and referring to the doctor when there is a need to do so, the expectant mothers will manage to save their health status and the state of the baby. The presence of abnormal symptoms in pregnancy cannot be overlooked: early treatment will make motherhood happy and healthy.

Disclaimer: Preeclampsia, when early diagnosed, can be treated by drugs, a change of lifestyle and the necessity to deliver the baby before it is too late to save these lives. Therefore, it is important to be aware of what your body is dealing with from withing. Keep a close check on all the important parameters while you are expecting. Visit your doctor as prescribed for a safe pregnancy.