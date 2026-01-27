High AQI In Winter: How Severe Air Pollution Puts Pregnant Women And Unborn Babies At Risk

High winter AQI can harm pregnant women and unborn babies, increasing risks of miscarriage, low birth weight, breathing issues and long-term developmental problems.

During the winter months, the pollution, along withthe AQI, worsens everywhere. As the pollution increases, there are some common issues like coughing, wheezing, headaches, and asthma attacks that many people suffer from. However, it can lead to further chronic respiratory diseases when exposed to it for a long time. The Indian Air Quality Index (AQI), which frequently scales hazardous heights of 300 to 500 during these months, has transitioned from a seasonal nuisance to a direct clinical threat to the next generation.

Many may fail to notice thesilent health crisis: the extensive impact of high Air Quality Index (AQI) on maternal and fetal health. The air breathed by a pregnant woman is the first environment her baby inhabits. When the air becomes toxic, the traditionally safest place for the unborn child, the mother's womb, becomes the frontline for environmental stress.

Why High AQI Is Not Good for the Child?

According to Dr Sahana M Gouda, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, "The main reason behind all this is the fine particulate matter, also known to us as PM 2.5. Arising from crop residue burning, vehicular exhaust, and construction dust, these particles are about 30 times thinner than a human hair. It is easy for ournose and throat to filter out the larger dust particles, but PM 2.5 travels deep into the lungs and enters the mother's bloodstream."

According to research, these carbon particles don't limit themselves to only the pregnant woman's lungs; they travel through the placental barrier and reach the unborn child. By infiltrating the placenta, it causes a conditionknown as 'placental hypoxia'. As a result, the fetus gets an insufficient amount of oxygen, hampering the baby's growth in real-time.

Problems That Arise from High AQI

When the AQI crosses the mark of 300, the complications also spike. High-pollution zonesincrease the risk of preterm delivery, which means premature births of babies. A condition called Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) has also seen a rise recently, where the babies are born with birth weights significantly lower than the average. It is a sign that the newborn child's organs did not receive enough resources to develop fully.

Future Implications of Pollution

The damage done by pollution doesn't end at birth but is guaranteed to affect the later years of the child. A baby exposed to high AQI has higher chances of having pediatric asthma, reduced lung capacity from birthand recurrent bronchitis. It also increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and hypertension by the20s.

Precautions To Be Taken

It is recommended to use an N95 mask for any outdoor commute. Many women use a dupatta to cover their faces when stepping out, but cloth is not very useful when it comes to the fine particles. The most important thing is to continuously monitor the pregnant woman's condition and reach out to a doctor if she feels any unusual fatigue, breathlessness, or a decrease in fetal movement during high-AQI days.

In today's date, protecting a pregnancy must involve more than just folic acid and iron it must involve a conscious, daily battle for clean air.

