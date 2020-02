Many pregnant women turn to television viewing to either relax and rest or kill their boredom. © Shutterstock

We are spending more time in front of the electronic screen than before, thanks to mobile phones. The prolonged TV, computer, and mobile phone viewing times is linked to several health issues, regardless of the age factor.

Studies have documented prolonged screen viewing times as prevalent sedentary behaviours and associated with an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes and chronic diseases. Researchers have suggested prolonged mobile phone viewing as a risk factor of low birth weight, high infant emergency transfer rate, and shorter pregnancy duration. In addition, prolonged mobile phone usage may lead to delayed bedtime, and shorter sleeping time.

Some more reasons to limit your screen time

Pregnant women who eat in front of the TV during meal times are more likely to expose their infants to TV during feeding times than their counterparts – finds a study.

Another study revealed that pregnant women who use cell phones excessively are more likely to give birth to children with behavioural problems.

Scientists at Yale University have shown association between exposure to wireless radiation and behavioural problems like ADHD and impaired memory.

Many pregnant women turn to television viewing to either relax and rest or kill their boredom. But, remaining in immobile positions for too long can cause muscle cramps, problems with posture, and swollen and sore joints.

Pregnant women who are struggling to maintain a healthy weight, and those who are suffering from diabetes or gestational diabetes, should limit their television viewing time. Instead, you should devote your time to doing light physical activity, such as walking the dog or gardening.

Pregnant women may experience hormonal surges, extreme emotional changes, and worries and concerns that can lead to depression. Remaining sedentary for too much time, such as spending too much time watching television, can contribute to these issues.

Tips to reduce your exposure to radiation during pregnancy