Here Is One Pregnancy Mistake That You Must Absolutely Avoid Making

During pregnancy, there are many dos and don'ts that a woman needs to follow for the sake of her own health and that of her baby. At the same time, it is also encouraged to live as normal a life as possible by following an everyday routine. There, however, is one crucial mistake that many women make during pregnancy, which must be absolutely avoided. It is that of bending incorrectly to pick up objects from the ground. If you have dropped something, do not simply bend over to pick it. Instead, assume a correct posture to ensure there is no unnecessary pressure on the body. Keep in mind that when there is any kind of pressure in the body, it may cause discomfort to the baby, too. Wondering what a 'correct posture' is? Read on to find out.
According to obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Shalini Verma, before picking up the object, spread your legs to widen your stance, and bend in a squat position, instead of going straight down without bending your knee. "If you are not pregnant, bending is something you have done countless times without a second thought. For pregnant women, however, what may have once been a reflexive action, has now become a cause for concern," said the doctor.
She listed some things that may go wrong if you bend your body in an improper manner while being heavily pregnant.
Change is never sudden. Instead of waiting till the third trimester when your belly begins to grow enormously, prepare your body right after conception to bend in a certain manner and avoid aforementioned problems from cropping in the future.
