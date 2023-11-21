Here Are 3 Superfoods Your Body Will Need To Heal Itself Post Delivery

Add these superfoods to your diet. (Photo: Pixabay)

A mother taking care of herself is just as important as taking care of her newborn, said a nutritionist.

After delivering her baby, a woman has to take special care of herself, because if she is in the pink of health, her baby will be able to get all the nourishment and nutrition required for growth and overall development. Postpartum healing may look different for different women, depending on the nature of birth (vaginal or C-section) and other factors, such as their age and overall health. But largely, there are certain basic things that you can do to accelerate healing.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur explained in an Instagram post that after delivery, a mother taking care of herself is just as important as taking care of her newborn. For this, she suggested consuming three superfoods post delivery, among other things. Wondering what these foods are and how they can be incorporated in your diet? Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dt.ramitakaur (@dt.ramitakaur)

1. Moringa (Drumsticks)

The first food is moringa which, according to the expert, is rich in vitamin A, B, C, iron, calcium, and protein. It can improve lactation. To consume it, add the moringa leaves to vegetables and curries, and moringa powder to chapati dough, etc.

TRENDING NOW

2. Fenugreek seeds

The next food item is fenugreek seeds, or methi dana. It can help boost a new mother's energy and help with milk production in her body. For this, you will have to soak 1 tsp seeds in a glass of water. Boil and consume it the next morning.

3. Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds or jeera is the third superfood that can help you heal post delivery. They contain antioxidants, iron, and help the body retain energy and reduce bloating. They also stimulate milk production. Just soak 1 tsp cumin seeds in a glass of water, boil it and have it post meals.

Do check with your gynaecologist or nutritionist to learn more about postpartum healing, and what other things you can do to expedite the process.

You may like to read