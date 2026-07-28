Hepatitis during pregnancy: 10 warning symptoms you should never ignore and is vaccination safe - Expert answers

Dear pregnant women, here are the most common symptoms of hepatitis that may get triggered during this crucial period and the signs that you should never ignore at any cost.

Medically Verified By: Dr Sujata Uday Rajput

Hepatitis During Pregnancy: Symptoms You Should Never Ignore and Is Vaccination Safe?

World Hepatitis Day 2026: Hepatitis during pregnancy can take a toll on the mother and the baby if not managed at the right time. Hence, it is the need of the hour for mothers to recognise the warning signs without any delay and seek timely help. Timely diagnosis, vaccination, and help ensure a safer pregnancy and a healthy delivery.

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, we spoke exclusively with Dr Sujata Uday Rajput, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune, to understand more about how this condition affects an expecting mother and her unborn child.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is seen due to viruses such as hepatitis A, B, C, and E. Did you know? During pregnancy, many women tend to suffer from hepatitis B and hepatitis E infections. So, understand that hepatitis B can be passed from mother to baby during childbirth if precautions aren't taken, while hepatitis E can cause severe illness in pregnant women, especially during the third trimester.

Symptoms of Hepatitis During Pregnancy

Moreover, a large number of pregnant women who have hepatitis may show symptoms or no symptoms at all. The commonly seen symptoms in pregnant women can be -

Yellowing of the eyes or skin (jaundice) Dark-colored urine Severe tiredness Loss of appetite Nausea and vomiting that is worse than usual Pain in the upper right side of the abdomen Fever Pale-colored stools Dark urine Itching

Hepatitis Treatment During Pregnancy: Are Vaccines Safe?

If any of these symptoms are seen, consult the doctor on an immediate basis. Failure to treat hepatitis at the right time can lead to liver damage, preterm birth, low birth weight, poor fetal growth, or, in severe cases, liver failure. In mothers with hepatitis B, there is also a risk of passing the infection to the baby during delivery if precautions are not taken. Hence, pregnant women should get vaccinated for hepatitis B, which is safe for both the mother and the baby. Ideally, women should complete their hepatitis B vaccination before planning a pregnancy, but it can also be given during pregnancy if needed.

Pregnant women should get screened for hepatitis during their antenatal check-ups, take the hepatitis B vaccine, and prevent hepatitis A and E by drinking clean water and eating hygienic food. They should avoid having outside food, adhere to hand hygiene, not share any personal items, eat a nutritious diet, and focus on hydration. So, pregnant women should not worry and follow these vital tips. Don't delay treatment once they notice the symptoms. Stay vigilant and ensure you tackle hepatitis with the doctor's advice.

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