Hepatitis And Pregnancy: How To Prevent Transmission Of Hepatitis From Mother To Baby

Pregnant women must be aware of their hepatitis status and take necessary precautions to prevent transmission to the baby.

Hepatitis cases among pregnant women are on the rise. Hepatitis B and C are because of viral infections which can be transmitted from the mother to her baby. Read on to know how you can protect your babies from this fatal infection.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver which is because of highly infectious viruses that can be transmitted from one individual to another through blood or bodily fluids. If an expectant mother carries the virus, there is a high risk of transmitting it to her baby during childbirth. Mother-to-child hepatitis transmission during pregnancy is a significant concern that affects millions of infants worldwide.

Dr. Usha Marathe, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Ankura Hospital, Pune, enlightens us about the common viral infections transmitted from mother to baby and how to prevent hepatitis in children.

How hepatitis in pregnancy affects babies

Hepatitis B and C are the most common viral infections transmitted from mother to baby during childbirth. These viruses can cause severe liver damage, leading to chronic infection or even death in some cases. Pregnant women must be aware of their hepatitis status and take necessary precautions to prevent transmission to the baby. However, with proper medical interventions such as the administration of hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) and the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within 12 hours after birth, the risk of transmission can be significantly reduced.

The risk of hepatitis A being transmitted from a mother to her baby can differ based on several factors. Firstly, if the mother is infected with hepatitis A either during pregnancy or when giving birth, there is a higher chance of vertical transmission to the baby. Additionally, infants are more vulnerable to the virus than older children and adults due to their immature immune systems. Furthermore, substandard hygiene practices during labor and delivery can escalate the likelihood of viral transmission.

How to prevent hepatitis in children?

Hepatitis is a contagious liver disease that can pose serious health risks, especially for children. As parents, it is our responsibility to take the necessary steps to protect our little ones from this potentially life-threatening infection. Moreover, follow infection control measures during childbirth and encourage mothers to practice good hygiene habits both before and after giving birth. First and foremost, ensure that your child receives all recommended vaccines. Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent hepatitis A and B infections. The hepatitis A vaccine is typically administered in two doses between the ages of 12 months and 23 months, while the hepatitis B vaccine is given in three doses shortly after birth and before the period of six months.

Nonetheless, safeguarding the child's liver from hepatitis heavily relies on the contributions of individuals. By implementing basic measures like guaranteeing access to clean drinking water, conducting screenings for pregnant women, improving sanitation facilities, and promoting a nourishing diet, significant progress can be made. Additionally, educating children about the importance of regular physical activity, steering clear of fast food, refraining from alcohol and unsupervised medication use, and fostering healthy habits can greatly impact the well-being of their liver. So, be careful when it comes to your child's health.

