Heatwave during Pregnancy: Risks and safety tips every woman should know

Heatwaves can pose serious risks during pregnancy. Know how extreme heat affects maternal and fetal health, along with expert-backed safety tips to stay protected.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense, raising serious concerns for vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women. Extreme temperatures can impact both maternal health and fetal development, making heat safety essential during pregnancy. Although the heatwave poses risks to public health, pregnant women face specific health risks due to extreme heat. Medical professionals use their knowledge of pregnancy physiology to determine that high temperatures require medical intervention because they pose health risks.

How do heatwaves affect pregnant women's bodies?

According to Dr Dhivya Chandrasekar, Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, "A pregnant woman's body needs to operate at a higher metabolic rate to support fetal development, which raises her body temperature above normal. Her body needs to pump more blood through her skin because this process helps cool her. When a heatwave strikes, this process competes with the placenta's need to receive blood. As her body sweats to cool itself, it undergoes high physical stress, causing her body temperature to rise rapidly and shift from overheating to hyperthermia."

Fetal development and the maternal environment

The vulnerability is not just maternal discomfort; it is about the impact on fetal development. In the first trimester of pregnancy, high core body temperature in the mother increases the risk of neural tube defects in the fetus and other developmental abnormalities. This is because the fetus cannot regulate its own body temperature and is dependent on the mother's body. When the mother's body is in a high-temperature state, the fetus is also exposed to the same elevated thermal environment.

Clinical risks of dehydration and preterm labour

"Apart from the developmental concerns, the effects of hyperthermia in the second and third trimesters are immediate threats to the stability of the pregnancy. It is a known fact that extreme heat conditions are a common cause of dehydration, which reduces the total blood volume, leading to an increase in oxytocin levels, which in turn causes uterine contractions and potentially preterm labour," the doctor said.

In addition, physical exhaustion from heat stress makes symptoms of other complications, such as preeclampsia, difficult to identify, as the mother may find it hard to distinguish between summer fatigue and fatigue from pregnancy complications.

Precautions to stay safe during a heatwave in pregnancy

A pregnant woman does not need direct sunlight to develop hyperthermia; both home humidity and ventilation pose the same risk. The conditions in the womb are as important for the child as the nutrition and vitamins supplements provided during the pregnancy. The mother needs to drink water throughout the entire day. The mother needs to stay indoors and avoid sun exposure. She should take breaks in cool areas when the heat index exceeds 32 degrees Celsius. Heat safety has become a vital requirement for prenatal care because global temperatures continue to rise.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.