Heat Wave In India: How Does It Affect Women's Reproductive Health?

How scorching weather affects physical and mental well-being?

Extreme heat can have a significant impact not only on children but even on a woman's reproductive health.

The scorching heat takes a toll on a woman's reproductive health leading to menstrual irregularities and fertility. In the below article, Dr Shalini Vijay, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar,help you to decode the connection between heat and reproductive health. So read more about this, and take utmost care of yourself. Currently, India is experiencing a sudden climate change. Therefore, extreme heat can have a significant impact not only on children but even on a woman's reproductive health. In addition, it is known that scorching weather affects physical and mental well-being.

Dehydration is also a common occurrence due to extreme heat. In addition, it can impact the reproductive system by reducing the reach of the egg, and one will be unable to conceive and fulfil the dream of having a baby.

Mental health issues due to extreme heat: Heat causes stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances, which can be bothersome for women. One will have to stay vigilant when it comes to her health.

Ovulation problems: Additionally, extreme heat is also known to damage the eggs, reduce their quality, and lead to ovulation problems. There are many pregnancy complications owing to the heat.

Reproductive health issues due to extreme heat: In women, the scorching heat can induce menstrual irregularities, menopause, infertility, and aggravation in symptoms of endometriosis.

Pregnancy-related complications: Pregnant women may get gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and other complications that can be dangerous for the woman and the baby.

Heatwave concerns would-be mothers as it defects neural tubes for newborns. Heat stress can cause changes in the hormonal balance in the body and disrupt the menstrual cycle.

Heat stress can cause changes in the hormonal balance in the body and disrupt the menstrual cycle.

More News Preeclampsia: In addition, premature labour and delivery, preeclampsia, and neural tube defects are also seen in some women.

Dysmenorrhoea raises the risk of irregular periods, heavier bleeding, and increased pain during menses.

Tips To Combat Heatwave

One must drink enough water, be in an airconditioned place, avoid being in hot environments for a long time, and say NO to strenuous activities when the temperature outside is hot. Wear loose, breathable cotton clothes instead of tight clothes. Exercise early in the morning when the weather outside is not hot. Eat a nutritious diet that is loaded with vital nutrients. Follow these tips and stay safe during the heatwave. Use hats, caps, umbrellas, or scarves if you are stepping out in the sun. Apply sunscreen as suggested by the doctor. Avoid junk, oily, spicy, canned, and processed foods.

