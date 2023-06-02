Heat Wave In India: How Does It Affect Women's Reproductive Health?

The scorching heat takes a toll on a woman's reproductive health leading to menstrual irregularities and fertility. In the below article, Dr Shalini Vijay, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar,help you to decode the connection between heat and reproductive health. So read more about this, and take utmost care of yourself. Currently, India is experiencing a sudden climate change. Therefore, extreme heat can have a significant impact not only on children but even on a woman's reproductive health. In addition, it is known that scorching weather affects physical and mental well-being.
Dehydration is also a common occurrence due to extreme heat. In addition, it can impact the reproductive system by reducing the reach of the egg, and one will be unable to conceive and fulfil the dream of having a baby.