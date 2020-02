The rates of obesity and diabetes — both risk factors for heart disease — are increasing in women of childbearing age.

Heart disease is becoming the leading cause of maternal deaths, despite improvements in maternal healthcare. More women are having heart attacks during pregnancy and shortly after giving birth, as per statistics.

A recent study revealed that about one in four pregnancy or postpartum deaths are due to cardiovascular complications. In particular, hypertensive disorders affect as many as one in 10 women and cause increased risk of heart failure, heart attack, and stroke – it said.

Heart attacks occur due to reduced blood flow to part of the heart muscle because of a blood vessel blockage.

Possible explanations for the upward trend

Researchers from the New York University School of Medicine suggest that it could be due to the fact that many women are choosing to have children later in life.

According to them, a woman aged between 35 to 39 is five times more likely to have a heart attack while pregnant than a woman in her 20s. A woman in her early 40s is 10 times more likely to have a heart attack than a woman in her 20s.

Women who had risk factors were also at the highest risk of heart attack. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking are main risk factors for a heart attack.

However, heart attacks can occur in otherwise healthy women as well. Many changes take place in a woman’s body during pregnancy that may make her more vulnerable to heart disease – said Dr. Nathaniel Smilowitz, an interventional cardiologist at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

During pregnancy, the amount of blood in the body increases, as well as substantial hormonal changes can put more stress on blood vessels. Emotionally and physically stress can also bring about heart complications.

Smilowitz added that risk may remain elevated post-delivery because it takes some time for a woman’s body to return to its pre-pregnancy state.