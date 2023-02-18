Heart Attack, Stillbirth, Postpartum Bleeding: Consequences Of Untreated Hypothyroidism During Pregnancy

Many hypothyroidism symptoms resemble those of pregnancy.

Many hypothyroidism symptoms resemble those of pregnancy. Untreated hypothyroidism during pregnancy can cause serious issues for both mothers and their unborn children.

It is usually normal to experience symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, and muscle cramps during pregnancy, but sometimes these could result from hypothyroidism. An underactive thyroid gland leads to symptoms of hypothyroidism, which can occur during pregnancy. Many hypothyroidism symptoms resemble those of pregnancy, such as exhaustion, weight gain, and irregular menstruation. Hypothyroidism during pregnancy should not be taken lightly. Untreated hypothyroidism can lead to severe complications for both the mother and the unborn baby. Hence, it is important that thyroid disease is treated and monitored closely.

Talking to TheHealthSite, Dr. Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, elaborated on the link between hypothyroidism and pregnancy, and highlighted some of the consequences of untreated hypothyroidism during pregnancy.

How are thyroid issues discovered during pregnancy?

The majority of the time, doctors don't test a woman's thyroid before or during pregnancy unless she is at a high risk of having a thyroid problem or exhibits symptoms or indications of one. Inform your physician if you have any thyroid-related signs or symptoms, especially if you're pregnant. The symptoms of an illness are things that another person may observe in you or learn about you for, such as a rash or a cough as also symptoms felt by you, such as a sore throat or a sensation of wooziness. Signs and symptoms of thyroid disorders develop gradually over time. Having one does not automatically indicate that you have a thyroid issue because many are indicators and symptoms of other medical diseases.

To screen for thyroid issues, your doctor does a physical examination and a blood test. The thyroid hormone and thyroid stimulating hormone (commonly known as TSH) levels in your body are determined by a blood test. A hormone called TSH from the pituitary gland in the brain instructs your thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones. Ask your doctor about testing if you suspect you may have a thyroid disorder.

How may hypothyroidism impact a pregnant woman and her child?

If left untreated, hypothyroidism during pregnancy can cause serious issues for both mothers and their unborn children.

Women's issues may include:

You may like to read

Anemia: An insufficient number of healthy red blood cells prevents oxygen from reaching the rest of your body in this situation.

Hypertension of pregnancy: After 20 weeks of pregnancy, you begin to experience high blood pressure, which subsides once you deliver..

Preeclampsia: A serious version of pregnancy induced hypertension that is life threatening due to risk of placental abruption or separation.

Postpartum bleeding (also called PPH). This happens when a lady bleeds heavily after delivery. It's a severe yet uncommon ailment. Though it typically occurs within a day of giving birth, sometimes it occurs weeks later.

Myxedema, a rare illness brought on by severe hypothyroidism that goes untreated and can result in death, can put you in a coma.

A heart attack: Though uncommon, hypothyroidism can induce heart failure.

Babies may have issues like:

Myxedema in infants, a disease associated with severe hypothyroidism. Dwarfism, intellectual difficulties, and other issues may result from it. Dwarfism, sometimes known as "small people," is a disorder that causes a person to be extremely short (less than 4 feet 10 inches as an adult). Lower than average IQ and a lack of life skills are symptoms of intellectual impairment.

Low weight at birth.

Brain development and neurological system issues: The brain, spinal cord, and nerves make up your nervous system. You can think, feel, and move thanks to your nervous system. Babies with untreated hypothyroidism may have low IQs, particularly if it develops in the first trimester.

Thyroid issues. Although uncommon, Hashimoto's disease-affected pregnant women's newborns are susceptible to this because the antibodies can cross the placenta.

Stillbirth or miscarriage

Is it safe to take thyroid medications during pregnancy?

The baby won't be harmed by any medications used to treat thyroid disorders during pregnancy. Thyroid medications can assist in ensuring that your body has the proper amount of thyroid hormones. Your doctor orders blood tests for you to assess your TSH and T4 levels while you are pregnant to ensure that the dosage of your medication is appropriate (also called dose).

Before becoming pregnant, discuss with your provider whether you are taking medication for a thyroid problem. To ensure that your medication is safe for your infant, your doctor might wish to modify it. When you get pregnant, if you're currently on thyroid medication, maintain taking it and consult your doctor as soon as you can.

If you were hypothyroid before getting pregnant, you should probably take more medication during pregnancy. As soon as you discover you are pregnant, see your doctor about your medication. By monitoring your TSH levels while you are pregnant, your healthcare practitioner can ensure that you are taking the appropriate dosage.