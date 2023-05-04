Health Problems During Pregnancy: Why Do Women Experience Them?

Women experience anatomical, physical and physiological changes during their pregnancy period, here is a breakdown of why this happens.

Pregnancy is the period when every woman experiences changes in their body. These changes vary from physiological to anatomical to mental and also physical. A woman's body undergoes such changes because it is preparing to nurture and accommodate the fetus in the uterus. The changes in the body start to take place right after conception and has an impact on the entire body. It is important that we know and understand the symptoms because women should know to distinguish between normal symptoms and serious one's. During the post pregnancy period, all these symptoms start to reduce but the time taken for it to reduce also depends on person to person. Symptoms of discomfort due to pregnancy also vary from person to person. Below are some common discomforts. But each parent-to-be may have different symptoms or none at all.

Why Do Women Face These Physical Problems When They Are Pregnant?

Morning Sickness: Morning sickness happens to pregnant women mainly because of the hormonal change that they go through during it.

Back Aches: When a woman is pregnant, the ligaments in their body go through some changes like stretching and relaxing. This happens to prepare the body for labor. The strain that women feel on their back and pelvis is due to this reason. Increasing weight of the body also can cause back aches.

Bladder Problems: The fetus in a woman's body grows larger everyday and it takes up a lot of space. The organs in the body also adjust the space according but the large uterus can press up on the bladder and cause a woman to urinate frequently.

Leg Cramps: There are many reasons suggested for cramps while you're pregnant, such as changes to your metabolism, having a vitamin deficiency, being too active or not being active enough.

Varicose Veins: Throughout pregnancy, you produce more blood than usual. This increases the pressure in your veins.

Vaginal Discharge: During pregnancy the cervix (neck of the womb) and vaginal walls get softer and discharge increases to help prevent any infections travelling up from the vagina to the womb. Increased levels of the hormones progesterone can also make you produce more fluid.

Tips For Women To Be Comfortable During Pregnancy

Are you facing the above mentioned problems? Here are some ways you can stay comfortable during your pregnancy period.

Avoid caffeine and sugary drinks, which can cause dehydration.

Drink eight to 10 glasses of water a day to help ease constipation and fatigue.

Drink liquids between meals not with them to avoid heartburn.

Do not overeat but also do not starve yourself

Eat small and frequent meals

Rest as long as your body wants it. Pregnancy period can be exhausting and rest is necessary.

Light exercises are good and will help relieve back aches.

Use multiple pillows while sleeping and always sleep on your side.

Do not stand for a very long time.

