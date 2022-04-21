Having A Cesarean Delivery? Five Things You May Not Know About Having a C-Section

Cesarean delivery, also known as C-section, is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby through cuts and incisions in the abdomen and uterus region. A C-section is usually recommended for patients who face pregnancy complications or have a C-section history and are unwilling to consider vaginal birth after a cesarean. In most cases, it is not clear whether a C-section is required until the woman is in labor. Pregnant women scheduled for a C-section usually get all the necessary information from their doctor, but it is also vital for all women to do some research about the procedure and know what to expect during labor. Knowing about C-section surgery can help you take some of the anxiety out of it. Here are five things you may not know about having a C-section!

1. Side-effects post-C-section

Some common side effects of C-section include cramping, nausea, weakness, tiredness, and fatigue. The new mother often finds it uncomfortable to cough, sneeze, or even laugh for a few weeks after birth. The scar in the woman's womb is usually numb for the next couple of months from the nerves being cut. The area surrounding the cut also stays sensitive and tender and requires proper care. If it starts to get inflamed, it is time to consult a doctor and get tested for any signs of infection. The scar will begin to fade to your skin colour with time. After C-section, it is recommended to eat healthy food rich in protein, such as meats, eggs, nuts, beans, and legumes. Low-fat dairy products, vitamin C such as fruits, and vitamin A such as carrots and mangoes are also suitable for women to recover from the surgery.

2. Risks of C-Section

Although it might seem like C-sections are common, it is essential to remember that it is still a major abdominal operation that comes with risks. C-sections are usually done with speed and safety, and therefore, most people ignore the risks that come with them. Some of the dangers of the surgery include blood loss, infection, and injury to internal organs. There is also a risk of pulmonary embolisms caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs. Apart from the mother, there is also a small risk that the baby might need respiratory support after delivery.

3. Recovery of C-Section

If a woman undergoes a traditional vaginal delivery, she is discharged from the hospital after two days. However, women typically stay in the hospital for three to four days after C-section delivery. The rest of the recovery period is also longer than a vaginal delivery and may take one to two months. After a vaginal delivery, women don't have to worry about the risks of complications, but recovery can be more gruelling for a C-section as you will have to focus on your diet and lifestyle.

4. Your body will be numb, but you will stay awake during the procedure

During surgery, you will be put under anaesthesia, and your lower body will be entirely numb. You will be awake the whole time but won't feel any pain. Even though it is beneficial not to feel any pain, some patients might feel disconnected from the birthing process. The best way to overcome this is by focusing on the baby and all of the months you spent nurturing and loving them in the womb.

5. Your body might have a permanent incision scar

A C-section is done through an incision that is placed above the public bone. In some complex cases, a larger incision is required. While doctors try to minimize the scarring as much as possible, it is not possible to completely hide it. Most women find it difficult to accept their bodies after giving birth, and they can have strong feelings about a permanent scar. Therefore, it is essential to know what you are getting yourself into before getting a cesarean.

The article is contributed by Dr Madhavi Reddy, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bangalore.

