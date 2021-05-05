C-Section: Everything You Need to Know About The Procedure

In India, one-third of women give birth by cesarean aka C-Section. According to a recent survey, the last decade has seen the Caesarean Section rates in India jump from 300 per cent in public hospitals to 400 per cent in private hospitals. Also Read - 5 reasons why you may need a C-section delivery

A cesarean delivery which is also known as a C-section is a process of surgical delivery which involves an incision in the mother’s lower abdomen and another in the uterus. In modern days, most pregnant couples prefer going for C-section above a normal delivery. Some strongly believe that the birthing mother often chooses to take the ‘easier way out by opting for a C-section so as to avoid withstanding the long hours of labor. Often it is thought that it is the obstetric influence of the healthcare provider that plays a significant role in the mode of delivery finally being a C-section. Also Read - Mode of delivery has substantial impact on infants' health: Study

C-Sections — Types

C-sections are of two kinds– an elective section or an emergency section. When one knows in advance that a Caesarean mode of birth would be the plan for birth, it is termed as an election Caesarean Section. Medical reasons for an elective C-section birth include: Also Read - 6 exercises every woman must do post pregnancy

Cephalo-pelvic Disproportion

In this scenario the birthing mother’s pelvic outlet may be smaller than the baby’s head, therefore making it difficult for the baby to safely pass through the pelvis into the birth canal.

Placenta Previa

It is a condition where the placenta covers the opening of the cervix. In such a scenario, depending on how low or how close the placenta is to the cervical opening, a C-section may prove to be safer. In the case of a placenta previa, a vaginal birth proves to be risky as the placenta could be delivered before the baby’s birth– which could prove to be life-threatening for the baby.

Position of Baby

The fetal presentation breech position i.e., buttocks towards the vaginal opening instead of being head down is often a reason for vaginal delivery being difficult. While doctors may often try to externally rotate the baby is viable, often manual attempts to switch position may fail too, making C-section the preferred mode of birth.

Multiple Gestation

Twin and Triplet pregnancies are treated as high-risk pregnancies and often are the reason for elective C-sections.

Repeat C-section

History of previous C-section is often the deciding factor for subsequent C-section birth depending on the incision type, length, healing of stitches, and time elapsed since previous surgery.

Reasons For An Emergency C-Section Birth

When one may have to have an unplanned Caesarean Section after going into labor it is termed as an emergency Caesarean Section. Medical reasons for an emergency C-section birth include:

Fetal Distress

A situation where the baby is facing a lack of oxygen with its heart rate excessively fluctuating. Labor has not progressed to a point where an assistive device like a vacuum or forceps can be used to safely birth the baby.

Fetal Meconium

Normally meconium is the first stool passed by the baby post-birth. Sometimes the baby may pass meconium in-utero which can prove to be life-threatening for them. Aspiration of meconium in babies before birth is a serious complication and to avoid the same a C-section may be attempted.

Fluctuation in Maternal Blood Pressure

Extremely high blood pressure when in labor can prove to be a reason for further complications like postpartum hemorrhage and seizure. Therefore, if the blood pressure fluctuates to a great extent an emergency C-section may be likely.

Stalling Labor

Often labor may stall or fail to progress resulting in chances of fetal distress or excessive maternal blood loss. To prevent life-threatening complications to mother and baby a C-section may be performed at the nth hour.

Whatever the mode of birth, it is imperative to understand that mother and child safety are of utmost precedence. A Caesarean Section too counts as birth and the mother requires extra support post-surgery to help recover while nurturing her baby. It is not always the easy way out and as every birth experience must be respected, a Caesarean birth too should not always be looked down upon.

(With IANS Inputs)