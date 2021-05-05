In India one-third of women give birth by cesarean aka C-Section. According to a recent survey the last decade has seen the Caesarean Section rates in India jump from 300 per cent in public hospitals to 400 per cent in private hospitals. A cesarean delivery which is also known as a C-section is a process of surgical delivery which involves an incision in the mother’s lower abdomen and another in the uterus. In modern days most pregnant couples prefer going for C-section above a normal delivery. Some strongly believe that the birthing mother often chooses to take the 'easier way