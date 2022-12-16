Have Gestational Diabetes? Drink Coffee After Pregnancy To Reduce Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Drinking four and more cups of caffeinated coffee a day significantly reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes in women with a history of gestational diabetes.

Women who experienced diabetes during pregnancy, also known as gestational diabetes, are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in their life. The risk is calculated to be 10-fold higher compared to healthy women without gestational diabetes.

Now the question is how pregnant women with gestational diabetes can reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes? According to experts at Global Centre for Asian Women's Health (GloW), drinking coffee regularly after pregnancy may help lower the risk.

Previous studies have found bioactive components present in coffee, such as polyphenols, associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes in the general population. The GloW researchers investigated whether drinking coffee regularly may also benefit women who had gestational diabetes.

Coffee consumption and type 2 diabetes risk

The research team was led by GloW Director Professor Cuilin Zhang, who is also a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine). The study was done in collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The study included more than 4,500 women who had a history of gestational diabetes. They were followed for over 25 years to examine the associations of long-term coffee consumption with subsequent risk of type 2 diabetes.

They found reduced risk of type 2 diabetes among women who drank caffeinated coffee after their pregnancies. Those who drank four and more cups of caffeinated coffee a day were 53 per cent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to participants who did not drink caffeinated coffee at all. The risk of type 2 diabetes was reduced by 10 per cent among those who drank one cup or less, and 17 per cent in who drank two to three cups a day.

You may like to read

Effect of decaffeinated coffee

But they didn't find a significant association between decaffeinated coffee and risk of type 2 diabetes. It might be because of the relatively small number of women who consumed decaffeinated coffee, the experts noted.

Moreover, replacing artificially sweetened and sugar-sweetened beverages with caffeinated coffee also reduced the type 2 diabetes.

Overall, the study suggested that consumption of two to five cups caffeinated coffee without sugar and whole-fat/high-fat dairy per day could be beneficial for certain population, including who had gestational diabetes. The results were recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.