Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh and wife-cum-actress Geeta Basra are expecting their second baby together. Taking to the social media — Instagram the couple said that she is expecting her second baby with husband-cum-cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The actress posted a series of family pictures where she is flaunting the baby bump. In the pictures both Geeta and Harbhajan as well as their daughter Hinaya are dressed in blue. In one of the pictures both Harbhajan and Hinaya are hugging the baby bump. In another picture Hinaya is holding a black t-shirt with the words Soon to be a big sister