Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh and wife-cum-actress Geeta Basra are expecting their second baby together. Taking to the social media — Instagram, the couple said that she is expecting her second baby with husband-cum-cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The actress posted a series of family pictures where she is flaunting the baby bump. Also Read - Father's Day: MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina give us sports daddy goals!

In the pictures, both Geeta and Harbhajan as well as their daughter Hinaya are dressed in blue. In one of the pictures, both Harbhajan and Hinaya are hugging the baby bump. In another picture, Hinaya is holding a black t-shirt with the words “Soon to be a big sister” printed on it, and in another one Hinaya is seen kissing the bump. Geeta captioned the pictures as: “Coming soon… July 2021”. Check out the post here: Also Read - Raksha Bandhan - Bollywood and cricket celebs share adorable sibling moments on Instagram

The duo got married in October 2015 after a courtship of five years. The couple had an intimate wedding in Jalandhar. After a year, in 2016, they gave birth to Hinaya. Geeta made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Dil Diya Hai’ in 2006 alongside actor Emraan Hashmi. She has been part of films such as ‘Second Hand Husband’ and ‘Zila Ghaziabad’.

Unlike earlier times, these days having a second child is really challenging — all thanks to the stressful lifestyle. But it is always something that everybody prefers to make sure their family is complete — a happy challenge indeed. Even if you have had an extremely smooth pregnancy experience the first time, there are a few things that you should keep in mind when planning for a second baby.

Take A Good Care Of Your Over-All Health

This goes without saying. One must know that pregnancy can be a tough period if you are not healthy from the inside. After all, you are going to carry a baby inside you. Never miss out on any of the health check-ups. Keep your blog sugar level under control. Also, make sure your iron level is perfect. Iron helps in forming the red blood cells for not only the mother but also the baby and the placenta. According to the studies, during pregnancy, a woman needs 50% more blood to meet the growing needs of the fetus. Iron-deficiency such as — anemia is a common problem in women if hits you during your pregnancy then it can lead to pre-term labor, developmental delays, and also infant anemia.

Avoid Any Menstrual Problems — Keep A Good Check Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Pregnancy can turn your menstrual cycle upside down. So, all those who are planning for a second pregnancy must keep a chart to figure out their ovulation days. Pregnancy chances can increase when you know your ovulation days.