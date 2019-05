Surrogacy is an assisted reproductive process in which a woman carries a baby in her womb for another couple and gives him or her away at birth. ©Shutterstock

On 10th May, a couple of days ahead of the International Mother’s Day, TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were blessed with a baby boy via surrogacy. He is the fourth child of the couple and the second one through surrogacy. They had also used a surrogate for their third child Chicago. However, the couple went for a different surrogate this time, reports say.

To put it simply, surrogacy is an assisted reproductive process in which a woman carries a baby in her womb for another couple and gives him or her away at birth. Surrogacy is not a new idea. Its references can even be traced back to the Bible (Book of Genesis), when Abram and his childless wife Sarah’s son was borne by Hagar, a slave woman. With time and technological advancement, along with the increasing rate of infertility all over the world, surrogacy has become a common practice. It can be an option for you and your partner too if you haven’t been able to conceive yet. On this International Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year, we give you a low-down on surrogacy. Find out how it works.

TYPES OF SURROGACY

falling in the category of assisted reproduction, surrogacy is a method where embryos are created in a laboratory and inserted in the uterus of the surrogate. For starters, there are two types of surrogacy:

Traditional surrogacy

In this procedure the father’s sperm artificially inseminates the surrogate. Here, she is the biological mother to the child as her eggs are fertilised with the father’s sperm. So, the baby will be born with the genes of the intended father and the surrogate.

Gestational surrogacy

In this method, the intended mother’s eggs are fertilised with the intended father’s sperm and the embryo is inserted to the uterus of the surrogate. In vitro fertilisation or IVF has made this possible. In this case, the surrogate is the birth mother without any genetic link to the child because her eggs were not used for childbirth. The intended mother is the biological mother.

CHOOSING THE RIGHT SURROGATE

Now that Indian law allows only a close relative of the intending couple to be their surrogate, you do not really need any background check. However, check out the following parameters before approaching anyone for surrogacy:

She is in the age bracket of 25-35 years

She didn’t have any major complication in her previous pregnancy

She isn’t suffering from any sexually transmitted infection

She is not addicted to anything, starting from cigarettes to hard drugs. Even if she drinks, her drinking habits are moderate.

She hasn’t been taking any anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medication for the last 12 months. In fact, everyone who wants to be a surrogate has to pass a psychological test.

She doesn’t have a history of diseases like diabetes, sickle cell anaemia and gynaecological conditions like endometriosis and adenomyosis.

She has a healthy body weight

She isn’t suffering from hormonal imbalances like thyroid disorders.

BREASTFEEDING A BABY BORN VIA SURROGACY

Breastfeeding a baby born via surrogacy is a topic surrounded by many confusions. The question that arises invariably is, “Who breastfeeds the baby? The surrogate or the intended mother?” Well, the answer is “Both can.” If she is willing, the baby can be breastfed by her for the coming six months. However, if that becomes a cumbersome process, then the intending mother can also do the job through induced lactation. However, this method may not work for all and it requires immense patience and the right guidance from a well-trained lactation expert.

The nine months of gestation actually prepares your body to produce breast milk through several physiological and hormonal changes. Your breasts are enlarged so that they can be filled with milk, the levels of your hormones, oestrogen and progesterone, increase during the last few months and after delivery they deplete, facilitating the secretion of two other hormones, prolactin and oxytocin. They ensure milk production and send it to your breast. Induced lactation stimulates many of these bodily functions through hormone therapies, herbal supplementation and medications. In fact, the entire process tricks your body to think that you are pregnant. If an intended mother doesn’t produce enough breast milk, then she can resort to supplemental nursing system. In this process, she can use supplemented mild, collected from a donor, the surrogate or a breast milk bank, along with the milk she is producing.

SURROGACY LAWS IN INDIA

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha in 2016, was passed in December 2018. It puts a ban on commercial surrogacy allowing only a close relative to be your surrogate. So, India is no more a ‘rent a womb’ destination for childless couples from all across the world. It now allows only altruistic surrogacy for Indian married couples who cannot conceive. This has taken a toll on the tourism industry as India had become the favourite hostspot for fertility tourism globally. Each year couples from abroad would spend around $400m for surrogacy in the country. The proponents of the law claim that this legal move was necessary to protect poor surrogates from exploitation. As we celebrate International Mother’s Day today, here is what you need to know about surrogacy law in India: