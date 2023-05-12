Yes, mom guilt is REAL. Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for voicing it openly and being honest about it!!! Working mothers had to face the same at times. It's a piece of emotional baggage. Motherhood should not mean that one needs to give up on life and a career one worked so hard to build up. Being a working mother doesn't mean you care less for your child or are selfish. It means you wish to have a parallel life and dreams to fulfil while caring for your child and family equally. It's a balancing act being a Superwoman.
Post-Pregnancy
Celebrities set an excellent example by working during and after pregnancy. If you are fit, and have the go-ahead signal from your doctor with reasonable care for your child, then there is nothing wrong with working. Most working women have a fixed maternity leave and must join work back as per their contracts. However, independent professional women can decide the timing of returning to work.
Pregnancy: A Good Balance
Dr Vaishali Joshi also conveys that gestation is a healthy condition. Therefore, it doesn't imply in any manner that you should quit working when you have delivered or are expecting. However, don't push yourself if you feel tired or are physically exhausted. Apart from ensuring flexibility at your workplace, be ready to say no and stop working if it impacts your health. A good balance of everything is required.