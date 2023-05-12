Happy Mother's Day: Is Mom Guilt A Real Thing? Explains Obstetrician

Mom's Guilt is REAL! Thank you, Alia Bhatt, says Gynac Dr Vaishali Joshi at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Yes, mom guilt is REAL. Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for voicing it openly and being honest about it!!! Working mothers had to face the same at times. It's a piece of emotional baggage. Motherhood should not mean that one needs to give up on life and a career one worked so hard to build up. Being a working mother doesn't mean you care less for your child or are selfish. It means you wish to have a parallel life and dreams to fulfil while caring for your child and family equally. It's a balancing act being a Superwoman.

Post-Pregnancy

Celebrities set an excellent example by working during and after pregnancy. If you are fit, and have the go-ahead signal from your doctor with reasonable care for your child, then there is nothing wrong with working. Most working women have a fixed maternity leave and must join work back as per their contracts. However, independent professional women can decide the timing of returning to work.

Pregnancy: A Good Balance

Dr Vaishali Joshi also conveys that gestation is a healthy condition. Therefore, it doesn't imply in any manner that you should quit working when you have delivered or are expecting. However, don't push yourself if you feel tired or are physically exhausted. Apart from ensuring flexibility at your workplace, be ready to say no and stop working if it impacts your health. A good balance of everything is required.

Dr Joshi shares some essential and easy-to-follow tips for moms-to-be who wish to work:

It's normal to feel low or stressed as you multitask. However, if you think you are not coping, or it's affecting you mentally or emotionally, talk to your partner, doctor and counsellor. Ensure your family support and childcare systems are dependable. For example, many workplaces have in-house baby daycare. Avail of these facilities. You can create your breast milk bank by expressing and freezing breast milk. This will help to maintain the baby's breastfeeding for a longer time. Keep taking intervals between work. Sitting or standing jobs for a long time can cause backache. So it's important to have short breaks in between. Never shy away from seeking help and try to execute a perfect balancing act between motherhood and career. Take frequent meal breaks. While working, one sometimes needs to catch up on their eating schedule. Drink a lot of water; hydration is also essential. Plan your return to work well in advance. Look after your posture.

It's time we break the taboo of Mom Guilt!

