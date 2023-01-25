Gynaecologist Shares 5 Embryology Secrets For IVF Success

When couples keep postponing their decision to try IVF treatments, they must remember that they are not getting any younger.

Gynaecologist decodes five important embryology secrets to help you achieve a successful IVF treatment.

The last few decades have seen a significant rise in couples facing fertility issues. However, the IVF journey can be emotionally and financially strenuous for most couples. But if you have the best doctor for IVF treatment, one you can trust completely and feel comfortable with, you can expect a hassle-free journey ahead. Apart from these, Dr Archna Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist, Nurture IVF, decode five important embryology secrets to help you achieve a successful IVF treatment.

Sperm quality Egg quality is responsible for about 90% of chromosomal embryo issues, but male fertility factors still affect embryos. Advanced technology is helping to mitigate the adverse effects of male partner fertility issues to make successful pregnancy more likely. There is a growing focus on enhanced tools to precisely identify and select individual sperm to guide and treat couples with greater confidence and efficacy. These techniques lead to a higher IVF success rate. Therefore, your prime focus should be to choose the right clinic for your IVF treatment and let the experts handle the rest. Egg and embryo quality The quality of eggs and embryos largely depends on factors such as age, ovarian reserve, sperm quality and stimulation protocol. Generally, the higher the quality of eggs and embryos, the greater the chances of IVF success. Besides, uterine receptivity is equally essential because the likelihood of cultivating a healthy plant is reduced if the quality of the seed or soil is compromised. Some factors affecting receptivity include the uterine cavity's contour, the thickness of the uterine lining, and immunological factors. Lifestyle factors A healthy lifestyle will create a flourishing environment for an embryo. Adopt a healthy lifestyle at least three months before you embark on your IVF journey stop smoking and drinking alcohol, maintain a healthy weight, and manage your stress, among others. For example, smokers' have 50% lower chances of implantation than non-smokers. The good news is that these factors can be actively improved by choosing a healthy lifestyle. Practice persistence and patience If your first cycle didn't yield results, your doctor might adjust the medications to optimize a subsequent one. Other times, you may have to sit back and take things in your stride. Try not to be discouraged by setbacks. So don't blame yourself when things don't go as you wish. Embryo transfer Embryo transfer is believed to be the most critical step in the entire process of IVF treatments. A flawless transfer is a deciding factor for the health of embryos and a successful implant. Any problem with timing or other factors can be detrimental to the entire process.

Suppose you have experienced difficulties getting pregnant and are considering IVF. In that case, we encourage you to discuss these factors with your fertility doctor and take the necessary steps to improve your chances of success with IVF treatment.