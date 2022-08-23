Green Tea During Pregnancy: 5 Side Effects of Green Tea For Pregnant Women

In this article, we will discuss if expecting moms, or pregnant ladies should drink green tea.

Green tea, the elixir that all fitness lovers swear by has gained a lot of love over the years. This hot beverage not only helps in keeping weight under control but also comes with several health benefits which are worth talking about. From aiding liver health to managing diabetes, green tea is one amazing drink that is packed with properties that can prevent severe or chronic health problems from getting worse. But, is this drink recommended to be consumed by everyone? In this article, we will discuss if expecting moms, or pregnant ladies should drink green tea.

Should You Drink Green Tea During Pregnancy?

The journey of a pregnant woman comes with several challenges. Pregnancy and childbirth are complex processes wherein a woman's body undergoes several changes. From hormonal fluctuations to lifestyle modifications, the journey is quite intriguing for a woman. To keep the body healthy, and accept all these challenges, the mother is required to follow a healthy diet and incorporate good lifestyle habits. Doctors suggest that during this time, a pregnant woman needs to drink a lot of fluids to balance the hydration levels of the body, as this helps in forming the placenta and amniotic fluid. An expected mother is recommended to drink 8-12 glasses of water every day.

However, not every kind of drink is to be consumed when you are pregnant. As these drinks can cause an imbalance in the vitals, which can affect the baby. One of such drinks is green tea. Yes, you heard that right, consuming it during pregnancy can be disastrous. Read on to know why!

Here is a list of 5 reasons why an expecting mom should immediately stop drinking green tea:

Miscarriage

Green tea is rich in caffeine that can harm the baby's bloodstream through the placenta. This can also harm the baby's DNA cells and thus can cause miscarriage.

Stillbirth

Another complication that too much consumption of caffeine-containing green tea can lead to is stillbirth.

Premature Birth

Caffeine present in the coffee doesn't let the organs of the child grow properly which can lead to premature birth.

Low Birth Weight

A pregnant woman should avoid green tea because this beverage is a stimulant and excessive consumption of it can increase the mother's blood pressure and heart rate, which can directly impact the baby.

Dehydration

Drinking green can increase your frequency of urination. This leads to an increase in the release of water from the body. However, during pregnancy, it is essential to keep the body's hydration levels in check.

Apart from all that is mentioned above, green tea is also rich in antioxidants known as polyphenols that help in fighting free radicals that cause infection. However, the hot elixir is also a good source of caffeine, which even damages the DNA if consumed a lot.