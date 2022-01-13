Golden Hour of Neonatal Life: The Need of The Hour

Golden Hour of Neonatal Life: Here's What You Need To Know About The Need of The Hour

Premature babies are those born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. The first few hours after birth is critical for the baby. This is how everything about neonatal life's golden hour works.

A baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy is known as a premature baby. The first few hours after birth is important for the baby as the risk of mortality is as it's highest immediately after birth. Premature infants are vulnerable to the development of hypothermia and hypoglycemia. Golden Hour neonatal life means the first hour of post-natal life when it comes to premature babies and term neonates. In the below article, an expert shares with us the essential facts associated with Golden hour in neonatal care. Read about it, and understand it.

Golden hour stresses the importance of neonatal care which is given in the first 60 minutes of postnatal life. It tends to start just after the birth of a child since the mother's body, along with the hormone levels and uterus size, is known to return to a non-pregnant state. The aim is to provide immediate care to the baby to prevent irreversible damage in an effective manner. This concept of Golden Hour care is of utmost importance when it comes to adult patients suffering from a heart attack or stroke; where immediate management within the first hour of the problem improves their quality of life and reduces mortality and morbidity.

At the time of birth, the main thing in these babies is to establish breathing and to check whether they need any kind of respiratory support. Are you aware? Some premature babies need resuscitation at the time of delivery. These resuscitative measures are different when compared to the full-term neonates (baby born after 37 weeks).

The golden hour care includes neonatal resuscitation. Shifting the babies to Neonatal Intensive Care is a daunting task as these babies are fragile and have higher chances of having complications or infections. Did you know? The Ambulance used for a preterm baby is not similar to an adult ambulance. The ambulance for the baby is equipped with facilities like an incubator and all the gadgets required for neonatal ventilator care and monitoring. There is an expert available in the ambulance to handle any unfortunate incident.

According to research, the 'golden hour', in preterm neonates has played a pivotal part in dealing with hypothermia, hypoglycemia intraventricular haemorrhage (IVH), retinopathy of prematurity, and bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Moreover, those neonates who are unwell and have chances of hypoglycemia need to get glucose level measures during the time of the golden hour.

Appropriate measures will help in the prevention of sepsis in babies. This can be done by following good hand hygiene, starting nutritional care, breastfeeding, and keeping an eye on the weight. The baby's heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, saturation, blood sugar should be checked from time to time. The baby will be able to grow and develop faster, if all these factors are taken into consideration, and monitored daily.

The last word: The concept of the golden hour is slowly gaining momentum as now there is considerable awareness regarding it. This vital concept and prompt treatment during the first 60 minutes after the birth can reduce the complications and deaths in premature babies.

(The article is contributed by Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune)

