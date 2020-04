Researchers are still trying to understand the impacts of COVID 19 infection on pregnant women, new moms and newborn babies. There has been a few cases of newborns testing positive for COVID-19, but it is not known whether the babies got the virus before or after birth. Some experts say it is unlikely that a pregnant woman with COVID-19 would transfer the virus to a fetus during pregnancy. However, they cautioned that newborns are susceptible to person-to-person spread. We have done a thorough research and compiled a list of answers given by experts on burning questions about pregnancy during the pandemic. Take a look –

Are pregnant women at greater risk of getting COVID-19 infection?

At present there is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 than the general population. However, since pregnancy suppresses a woman’s immune system to a certain extent, they may face more severe respiratory complications if they get infected with COVID. They usually have higher risk of respiratory infections like the common cold or the flu.

It is therefore important that pregnant women consult their healthcare provider if they experience possible symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

Can COVID-19 be passed from a woman to her unborn or newborn baby?

Researchers still don’t know if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her foetus during pregnancy or baby during delivery. So far, the virus has not been found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk. Therefore, they believe that the risk of infection for babies in the womb is extremely low.

Should pregnant women be tested for COVID-19?

The eligibility and testing protocols vary depending on where the pregnant woman lives. But the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that pregnant women with symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested on priority basis. If they have COVID-19, they may need specialized care.

Is c-section necessary for pregnant women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19?

No. WHO says that caesarean sections should only be performed when medically justified. According to the WHO advice, the mode of birth should be based on a woman’s preferences alongside obstetric indications.

Can new moms with COVID-19 breastfeed their babies?

Yes, women with COVID-19 can breastfeed their babies, given that they take precautionary measures such as

Wear a mask during feeding

Wash hands before and after touching the baby;

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces they have touched.

What should pregnant women do to prevent COVID-19 infection?

They should take the same precautions to avoid COVID-19 infection as other people. The include:

Wash your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Maintain distance with others and avoiding crowded spaces.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Practice respiratory hygiene (covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze).

Seek medical care immediately if you have fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Call your doctor before going to a health facility.

Pregnant women and women who have recently delivered – including those affected by COVID-19 – should attend their routine care appointments, recommends WHO.