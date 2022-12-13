Getting Back To Athletic Life? 6 Post-Pregnancy Challenges For Women

Here are a few things women take for granted during the post-pregnancy phase

First and foremost, it does matter your athletic performance before pregnancy and what you did while pregnant! Keeping in mind pregnancy is all about maintenance and never about personal bests! There is no more prominent wake-up call than the difference between how you imagine it would be athletic-wise and the actual reality of the situation. Postpartum fitness is not what many think it is. Even with your best intentions, your fitness will take a backseat. One needs to plan, adjust, change times, and eat differently daily to make it happen.

Zoe Modgill, Under Armour Influencer, shares a few things people take for granted.

The brand-new aches and pains women don't know existed make getting back to pre-pregnancy fitness harder: The hormone relaxing in our body means the lack of stability in your body. Your new lifestyle as a new mum will also result in many other aches. Motherhood gives us no time to slow down. And we are always in a constant state of reacting, and we don't think to slow down and think about how our bodies are moving and what positions we hold. So many times with a cramp/pins and needles, numbness, sometimes a full bladder, shoulder tightness and posture changes! This makes recovery and rests time so much harder to find and linger when things like this are added to it all!

The hormone relaxing in our body means the lack of stability in your body. Your new lifestyle as a new mum will also result in many other aches. Motherhood gives us no time to slow down. And we are always in a constant state of reacting, and we don't think to slow down and think about how our bodies are moving and what positions we hold. So many times with a cramp/pins and needles, numbness, sometimes a full bladder, shoulder tightness and posture changes! This makes recovery and rests time so much harder to find and linger when things like this are added to it all! All healing experiences are different post-baby, no matter the method: Your pre-pregnancy fitness level is often the most significant determinant of how you'll do in postpartum recovery! However, this isn't always the case, and postpartum can be difficult in many other ways, such as "postpartum depression and c-section scarring, but all of these situations have solutions, but we forget to think that they might hinder performance because they do! It's essential to have a controlled return-to-exercise approach of "gradually and gently with much more mindfulness than ever! And we often forget this.

Your pre-pregnancy fitness level is often the most significant determinant of how you'll do in postpartum recovery! However, this isn't always the case, and postpartum can be difficult in many other ways, such as "postpartum depression and c-section scarring, but all of these situations have solutions, but we forget to think that they might hinder performance because they do! It's essential to have a controlled return-to-exercise approach of "gradually and gently with much more mindfulness than ever! And we often forget this. "It takes a village": We have to ask for help from people to watch babies - to create time - constant favours and dependency also make it hard! You should try to involve the baby much with your work where possible but not always easy to do! Hence our support system is critical - fixing a routine for yourself and your family will always allow you time to work on yourself! However, with all the stress, body changes and effort - seeing and having a healthy little one looked after by a healthy, happy mum who isn't stressed is vital! So it's all worth the effort.

We have to ask for help from people to watch babies - to create time - constant favours and dependency also make it hard! You should try to involve the baby much with your work where possible but not always easy to do! Hence our support system is critical - fixing a routine for yourself and your family will always allow you time to work on yourself! However, with all the stress, body changes and effort - seeing and having a healthy little one looked after by a healthy, happy mum who isn't stressed is vital! So it's all worth the effort. Your core is stretched and gets separated at times: Diastasis recti are common; most return to normal post-pregnancy around 12 weeks, one year or forever, and may need surgery! This is because you might feel such a strong disconnection between a stretched core with the body. In addition, the state of your core post a c-section and a weakened pelvic floor can make returning to fitness challenging for new moms.

Diastasis recti are common; most return to normal post-pregnancy around 12 weeks, one year or forever, and may need surgery! This is because you might feel such a strong disconnection between a stretched core with the body. In addition, the state of your core post a c-section and a weakened pelvic floor can make returning to fitness challenging for new moms. We are emotionally challenged: The guilt of finding time to work on ourselves looms over us all the time. But the truth is working out will help improve our mood and boost confidence- this body that doesn't look like our own takes time to get used to and accept. So we must be realistic and make wand day the best we can.

The guilt of finding time to work on ourselves looms over us all the time. But the truth is working out will help improve our mood and boost confidence- this body that doesn't look like our own takes time to get used to and accept. So we must be realistic and make wand day the best we can. Sleep! We don't have it! And this makes recovery even slower: So finding the energy to work out, too, is problematic.