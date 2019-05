In order to prevent gestational anaemia, you need to have foods rich in iron and folic acid during your pregnancy. Green leafy vegetables are good sources for both. ©Shutterstock

Google Doodle has honoured English haematologist Lucy Wills today on the occasion of her 131st birth anniversary for her remarkable work in the field of gestational anaemia. After completing her medical degree, Wills came to India to research on the reason behind anaemia in pregnant women. In India many women suffer from severe and fatal anaemia during their gestational period. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, India has the highest number of anaemic pregnant women. Some WHO estimate suggests that almost 58 per cent of the Indian female population suffer from anaemia and this condition is responsible for around 20 to 40 per cent of maternal deaths in the country.

Anaemia is a condition where your blood is deficient of red blood cells which supply oxygen to your tissues and foetus. During pregnancy, your body produces blood in larger quantity to help the growth of your foetus. But it won’t be able to meet the additional requirement if you are not getting enough folic acid and iron from your diet. This condition can lead to severe fatigue and weakness and if left unaddressed, can escalate your chances of a preterm delivery.

CAUSES BEHIND GESTATIONAL ANAEMIA

Anaemia can be caused during pregnancy by a myriad of causes starting from iron deficiency to low levels of other nutrients including folic acid.

Iron deficiency

This is the most common cause of anemia during pregnancy. Iron deficiency occurs when the body is unable to form sufficient iron for the creation of haemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells. Since haemoglobin is responsible for the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the baby during pregnancy, the blood supply increases in this phase. Both are necessary for a healthy pregnancy. That is why the iron requirement of a pregnant woman increases. During her gestational period, a woman needs around 30 to 38 mg of iron every day. It should either come from dietary sources or through iron supplements regularly.

Deficiency of folic acid

The importance of folic acid during pregnancy is undebatable. It is a type of synthetic vitamin B required for the production of new and healthy red blood cells. This increases a woman’s requirement of folic acid during pregnancy. Start taking folic acid from the time you are planning your pregnancy. During this time and the first trimester, you should take 400 mcg of folic acid every day. For the remaining period of gestation, the recommended daily dosage is around 600 mcg. The amount required during breastfeeding is 500 mcg. The best sources of folic acid include spinach, chickpeas, peas, peanuts, sunflower seeds, fruits and fruit juices, etc. However, it may not be possible to get enough of this vitamin from your foods. That is why doctors recommend folic acid vitamins to pregnant women. Deficiency of this vitamin B can lead to miscarriage, low birth weight and neural tube defect in your baby.

Deficiency of vitamin B12

Much like iron and folic acid vitamin B 12 is an important vitamin for pregnant women. It is instrumental in producing healthy red blood cells. Lack of this nutrient in your meals can lead to anaemia during pregnancy contributing to birth defects such as neural tube abnormalities, and preterm labour. Women whose diet does not include meat, poultry, dairy products, and eggs have a higher risk of developing vitamin B12 deficiency.

RISKS AND SYMPTOMS

If you are suffering from gestational anaemia you are likely to experience massive weakness, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, difficulty in breathing, so on and so forth. However, these symptoms may not be visible at the initial stage of anaemia. That is why it is essential to go for routine blood check-up at your prenatal visits. Though all women are at risk of developing gestational anaemia, the risk is higher in case of those who have a short gap between two pregnancies, have a history of anaemia, and are pregnant with more than one child.

PREVENTING GESTATIONAL ANAEMIA

The only way to prevent the onset of this condition is to ensure sufficient iron intake through a well-balanced diet. You should have at least three servings of iron-rich foods daily. Include lean red meat, poultry, fish, nuts and seeds, eggs, spinach and broccoli, beans, tofu and lentils in your diet. It should also have lots of cereals and grains. All these are good sources of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid. Your diet during pregnancy should also include foods rich in vitamin C which will allow efficient absorption of iron in the body. The best sources include citrus fruits and juices, tomatoes, bell peppers, kiwis and strawberries.

HOW IS THIS CONDITION TREATED?

If you are diagnosed with gestational diabetes through blood tests, your gynaecologist may suggest iron and folic acid supplementation along with prenatal vitamins. For the deficiency of vitamin B12, you will be prescribed supplementation. Blood tests at regular intervals will also be suggested to monitor the levels of haemoglobin in your blood. In severe cases, your ob-gyn may refer you to a haematologist.