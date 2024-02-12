From Diet To Partner Compatibility: Five Holistic Ways To Boost Your Fertility

It is important to understand each other’s needs, support one another, and keep the romance alive, said Batra, adding that a strong partnership "enhances your fertility dance".(Photo: Freepik)

There are many factors that influence the male and female reproductive systems and cause infertility. Among them is diet. The first thing that doctors advise couples trying to have a baby is to improve their lifestyle by choosing to eat clean, healthy, nutritious meals, and getting sleep and exercise daily. Highlighting the importance of a good diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explained in an Instagram post that what you eat directly impacts your fertility. Unfortunately, food is overlooked by most people who are trying to conceive.

"Your diet is not just a meal plan," said the expert, adding that it can either be protective, or be a risk factor towards fertility. "Foods and diets that are rich in the right kind of fats, protein, and antioxidants, can boost your fertility. On the contrary, if your diet is rich in refined sugars, refined carbs, excessive alcohol, or caffeine, [it will not] help you conceive," Batra noted.

She added that your body mass index (BMI) matters. "...whether you are overweight or underweight. Both are not good for conception. Make sure you are striking the right balance, not just with food, but also with stress management," she explained.

According to Batra, there are five "holistic tips" to follow that will help boost your chances of conceiving during ovulation. Read on.

Lifestyle harmony: The nutritionist suggests embracing a balance by managing stress, getting quality sleep, and surrounding yourself with positivity. "A harmonious lifestyle sets the stage for a joyful journey," she said. Psychological well-being: "Your mind is a powerful ally. Practise mindfulness, communicate openly with your partner, and cherish the emotional bond. A happy heart fuels fertility," she added. Body movement: According to the expert, it is important to get those "endorphins flowing with moderate exercise" like yoga, walks, or whatever else you enjoy. "Move that body, stay active, and let the energy flow. Your body will thank you for it." Diet and nutrients: "Fuel your body with fertility-friendly foods; think colourful veggies, whole grains, and nutrient-rich goodies." Partner's compatibility: It is important to understand each other's needs, support one another, and keep the romance alive, said Batra, adding that a strong partnership "enhances your fertility dance".