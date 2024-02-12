From Diet To Partner Compatibility: Five Holistic Ways To Boost Your Fertility

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
There are many factors that influence the male and female reproductive systems and cause infertility. Among them is diet. The first thing that doctors advise couples trying to have a baby is to improve their lifestyle by choosing to eat clean, healthy, nutritious meals, and getting sleep and exercise daily. Highlighting the importance of a good diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explained in an Instagram post that what you eat directly impacts your fertility. Unfortunately, food is overlooked by most people who are trying to conceive.
"Your diet is not just a meal plan," said the expert, adding that it can either be protective, or be a risk factor towards fertility. "Foods and diets that are rich in the right kind of fats, protein, and antioxidants, can boost your fertility. On the contrary, if your diet is rich in refined sugars, refined carbs, excessive alcohol, or caffeine, [it will not] help you conceive," Batra noted.
She added that your body mass index (BMI) matters. "...whether you are overweight or underweight. Both are not good for conception. Make sure you are striking the right balance, not just with food, but also with stress management," she explained.
According to Batra, there are five "holistic tips" to follow that will help boost your chances of conceiving during ovulation. Read on.
