Freezing Embryos: 5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Getting Egg Frozen

5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Getting Egg Frozen

Going for processes like egg freezing is a big decision to take but it can be simplified by having a clear understanding of the pros and cons and if you are a suitable candidate for it. Here are a few things that you need to ask yourself before going for it. Dr. Hima Deepthi, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara hills Hyderabad, explains everything that one needs to know about egg freezing and other queries related to it.

What Are Freezing Eggs? When Should Eggs Be Frozen?

In the process of egg freezing, a woman's eggs are separated from her ovaries, frozen, and then kept and preserved in storage. Many factors can influence a woman's decision to freeze her eggs which include medical causes, professional goals, educational pursuits, finding the right partner, or just are not ready for a child now. It is ideal to freeze eggs before the quantity and quality of a woman's eggs start to decline. A woman is most fertile in her mid-to-late-20s, and after the age of 35, the decline accelerates. This makes the early 30s the optimal time for a woman to freeze her eggs. Through this process, she can delay her plans to start a family until she is ready.

What Is The State of Fertility?

Knowing your fertility health status is crucial because egg freezing is only a practical choice if you have an adequate number of healthy eggs. Through a quick blood test and ultrasound, various fertility health centers can assist you in determining your fertility health.

Do I Want To Have Children With My Spouse?

One of the most important questions to ask yourself before freezing eggs is this. Consider whether your current relationship is the person you would like to experience parenthood with and whether they share this desire if you would like to have children with a partner. Egg freezing offers you options if you discover they're not the correct match, or you're single and don't want to marry or have children anytime soon. Then, egg freezing is a good option for you.

When Do I Plan To Have a Family?

Even if you want to start a family with your partner but you also don't want to do it immediately and need some time to plan and think, then, in this case, egg freezing may relieve relationship stress since you will have healthy eggs stored for when the time is appropriate. You won't have to worry about the decline in the quality or quantity of your eggs over time.

Egg Freezing: Is it Covered by Insurance?

IVF and egg freezing are benefits that more firms are providing to their staff. Find out from your insurance provider whether fertility benefits are covered. Other businesses collaborate with numerous employers to provide people in need with fertility benefits. Whether or not these fertility benefits are covered in your insurance depends upon your case.

Conclusion

With societal and changing childbirth patterns, biological realities tend to remain the same. Women in their late 40s can face menopause, and their fertility can decline, however, conceiving a child is not possible at that time. But you don't have to rush due to such factors as medical technology is advancing and improving to help you plan your family better. Many people consider freezing their eggs because of factors like career, education plans, cancer, or any personal circumstances.