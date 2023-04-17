Freeze Your Eggs For Reproductive Freedom: Things To Keep In Mind If You Go For This Option

Social egg freezing is an ideal fertility choice for women who want to postpone childbearing. A woman's eggs become less viable as they postpone pregnancy. The process allows women to have children later in life when they are better prepared for the responsibilities that come with being a parent. Furthermore, many women of advanced maternal age (over 35) may struggle to conceive and may use this procedure to improve their fertility chances.

BENEFITS OF EGG-FREEZING

Many benefits come with the magical biological process, some of which are as follows.

Prevents infertility

Because the quality and health of women's eggs deteriorate with age, their odds of becoming pregnant naturally decrease. Social egg freezing allows women to preserve their fertility by preserving eggs while they are still healthy and viable.

Reproductive Autonomy

Many women postpone having a baby in order to concentrate on their education, careers, or other life goals. Social egg freezing gives women control over when they conceive, giving them a feeling of power and autonomy over their reproductive system.

Eliminates stress

Infertility therapies commonly include assisted reproductive technologies such as in Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI). Many women, however, face challenges to conceive naturally due to medical issues or a biological clock. Storing eggs can help women to eliminate the pressure of assisted reproductive technologies and provide a new way for those looking to have children.

Choosing the best co-parent

The procedure allows women to choose the best partner or donor for the reproduction process. For women who want to be single parents or have medical issues, egg freezing allows them to avoid being tied to a partner too soon.

Many factors influence the probability of a successful pregnancy, including a woman's age, genetic history, previous ailments and the quality of the eggs when they are frozen. All the variables must be thoroughly considered before opting for the procedure.

SOME POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND

The effectiveness also varies according to a woman's age. The earlier a woman begins the procedure, the better her chances of success. This is due to many reasons.

Egg quality deteriorates with age.

Older women may have trouble obtaining a successful pregnancy outcome.

Furthermore, even if the eggs are successfully extracted and stored, the quality of the eggs may be compromised due to the woman's age, making them less viable.

There is also the possibility that the egg will not survive the cryopreservation procedure and will thus be discarded.

This risk is even higher for older women, as their egg quality tends to deteriorate with age.

Overall, egg freezing is becoming a more popular choice for women who want to control their fertility. The procedure allows women to postpone conceiving until they are financially and mentally prepared, while still retaining their biological ability to do so. It is still essential for women to weigh the benefits and risks of social egg-freezing in order to make the best choice for their goals and priorities.

(This article is authored by Dr Nina Mansukhani, Jehangir Hospital)