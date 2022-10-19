Pregnancy Diet: Eating Well Before, During And Postpartum

Foods During Pregnancy: Know What To Include And Exclude By Nutritionist

Ultimate Pregnancy Menu: It is every individual's right and curiosity to know and learn about various foods we consume. However, the importance of all the food groups, their benefits to us, and the complications caused by consuming certain foods must be understood to have a healthy body and mind. Consumption of a well-balanced diet, including all the food groups in recommended amounts, enhances health and immunity. The actual meaning of a well-balanced diet/meal depends on various parameters like age, gender, lifestyle pattern and degree of physical activity. In addition, nutritional needs change with different stages of life. Therefore, knowing all the dos and don'ts of the foods we consume is essential to be fit and healthy. Let us know about them in the following stages, considered prime stages of a woman's life, by Sneha Sanjay, Sr. Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Jayanagar.

PRECONCEPTION

Include

FOLATE (Vitamin B) Include foods like whole grains, broccoli, dark green leaves, liver etc., to increase folate, commonly referred to as folic acid.

VITAMIN D Popular as the sunshine vitamin, it is crucial during the pre-conception phase to promote calcium absorption, and improve fertility rates, thereby increasing the chances of getting into a healthy pregnancy.

It stimulates the activity of enzymes and the synthesis of oestrogen and progesterone hormones, favouring the development of the uterus for healthy implantation. As it is a sunshine vitamin, food sources are few, like fortified dairy products, Bony fish, Shitake mushrooms and fortified cereals.

HEALTHY FATS Plant-based/natural fats like olive oil, flax seed oil, coconut oil and canola oil in moderation is highly recommended during the pre-conception phase as it promotes regular ovulation and increases the success rates of pregnancy.

Exclude

CAFFEINE It increases the body's dehydration levels, directly affecting the consistency of cervical mucus. It is also not a healthy option as it restricts the absorption and assimilation of vital nutrients required for conception.

SOY In the pretext of including plant protein for better health, avoid excessive amounts of soy products like powders, bars and chunks, as soya is known to have an estrogen-mimicking effect. This restricts pregnancy occurrence.

HIGH GI FOODS Carbs like maida, corn flour, white rice, sugar and corn syrup are filling and comforting but finally broken down into simple sugar. Regular intake of high GI carbs clubbed with a low-fibre diet has a detrimental effect on fertility. They also cause inflammation and altered sugars in the body.

PREGNANCY

Include

LIQUIDS Pregnancy may bring in many changes in mood, sets in tiredness and dehydration and digestion issues like constipation. Increasing overall liquid intake to 2-3 litres/day helps deal with all discomfort.

It also helps in healthy weight gain. Liquids (Dal and vegetable broth/Buttermilk/Thin porridges/Homemade soups) apart from just water take care of added nourishment. It also helps manage the increased blood volume.

PROTEIN The most effective nutrient that helps accelerate baby growth, ensuring the proper growth of the baby's tissues and organs, including the brain and also a good source of energy for the pregnant woman apart from carbohydrates. It also helps with breast and uterine tissue health during pregnancy. It even plays a role in increasing blood supply. One can include vegetarian (Dals/Pulses/Paneer/Curd/Fox nuts) and non vegetarian sources of protein (Eggs/mercury-free fish/ lean meat/chicken)etc.

OMEGA 3 FATTY ACIDS Commonly known to improve a baby's brain, eye and nervous system development. It is also very heart-healthy for mothers and babies. This nutrient especially prevents pre-term deliveries. They also fight inflammation that is common in pregnancy. Consider including flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts and fish.

Exclude

TASTE ENHANCER - Consumption of tastemakers majorly affects the fetus's brain development. It also can cause or increase allergy reactions that may affect the mother and the fetus. In addition, it is known to cause bloating and water retention in the body.

UNDERCOOKED MEAT AND EGGS Raw or undercooked meat, seafood and eggs contain harmful bacteria that cause infections and food poisoning. In addition, it is known to cause toxoplasmosis, salmonella infections and listeria. This may cause diarrhoea and vomiting and sometimes be severe too. This applies to unpasteurized dairy also.

POST PARTUM PERIOD

Include

WHOLE GRAINS As fibre needs are high during this phase, less processed whole grain cereals like whole wheat, ragi, millets, and red/brown rice provide a substantial amount of it, good sources of B class vitamins and as it is a hub of micro minerals, it helps meet the nutrient requirements. It helps satisfy the hunger pangs of the new mommy and keeps her energy levels steady all day.

NUTS AND OIL SEEDS It is the best reason to include almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashew, sunflower seeds, and safflower seeds galactagogue, which is most important in this phase. In addition, nuts help reduce postpartum depression and improve the baby's brain development. In addition, they are a great source of antioxidants and essential minerals.

CITRUS SOURCES Citrus fruits like orange, amla, guava, sweet lime, pineapple, kiwi, and strawberry and vegetables like capsicum and tomatoes are a must to include are great for immune building, help in wound healing and for good skin health too. In addition, vitamin C helps absorb and utilize iron effectively to keep up haemoglobin levels.

Exclude

HEAVY SPICES Moderate spice intake is required during lactation to improve digestion. Heavy masala and gravies with extensive coconut, cashew and green chilli should be avoided as it triggers acidity, heartburn and gastrointestinal issues.

COLIC INDUCING FOOD Babies experiencing Colic or feeling gassy during the post-partum period are common concerns. So it is better to avoid/restrict certain foods believed to induce colic, like whole pulses, gassy veggies, excessively spicy food, etc.

DEEP SEA FISH They contain Mercury that directly affects the infant's brain and nervous system development. This affects the baby's cognition, understanding and learning abilities in the later stages. Therefore, avoiding swordfish, mackerel, tuna, and the shark is good.