Folic Acid Before Pregnancy: Doctor Explains Why Timing And Folate Status Are Crucial

Doctors explain why taking folic acid before pregnancy matters, how folate status affects fertility, and when to start supplementation to reduce birth and pregnancy risks.

Folic acid is often seen as a medication to prevent birth defects. That is incomplete. In clinical practice, folic acid is considered important much earlier and for far more reasons than most people realise. Adequate folate levels affect the quality of eggs, premature implantation, the growth of the placenta, and maternal well-being before it is even known about pregnancy.It is one of the most effective, but at the same time, one of the easiest interventions in the context of reproductive care, in the preventative approach to medicine.

Why Folate Status Matters Even Before Pregnancy?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture, "Even before pregnancy begins, folate status matters. Egg development is an active biological process involving rapid cell division and precise chromosomal alignment. When folate levels are low, that process becomes inefficient. Women who enter conception with folate deficiency witness symptoms like poor egg quality, early implantation failure and early pregnancy loss. This is why supplementation is advised before pregnancy, not after a test turns positive."

Critical Early Window of Neural Tube Development

At this point, there is a case in which the timeline is critical after conception.During the first three or four weeks, the neural tube develops.This occurs at a very early age, and may be before a woman realises that she is pregnant.Considering that the level of folic acid is insufficient at this very thin window, there are high chances of neural tube damages.The incidence of such conditions as spina bifida is not a common accident; it is often connected with avoidable nutritional deficiencies.This situation is one of the most obvious in terms of medical perspective whereby prevention is better than treatment.

Role of Folic Acid in Placental Development

Development of placenta is also aided by folic acid.Placenta ought to grow well with the proper vascular development and cell differentiation.In case of low folate levels, functions of the placenta can be impaired.This may manifest itself in the future in terms of retarded growth of the fetus, low birth weight and preterm.These are not solitary results- they have the tendency to cause permanent health difficulties to the child.

Why Folic Acid Is Essential for Maternal Health?

For the mother, folic acid is essential for red blood cell production. Blood volume increases during pregnancy and without adequate folate, anaemia can develop. Clinically, this presents as persistent fatigue, breathlessness and reduced tolerance to pregnancy stress. In more severe cases, it increases obstetric risk.

Folic Acid Intake and When Higher Doses Are Needed

The doctor recommends that the "optimal dose of folic acid is 400 micrograms per day for pregnant women and during early pregnancy".There are instances in which higher doses are essential as previously experienced neural tube defects, diabetes and obesity or malabsorption conditions, which should never be done without medical guidance.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Folic Acid as a Preventive Clinical Intervention

In practical terms, folic acid is not a supplement taken "just in case." It is a preventive intervention that protects egg quality, supports early fetal development, strengthens placental function, and reduces avoidable pregnancy complications. From a clinical perspective, few measures offer such wide benefit with such low risk.