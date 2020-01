If you have a normal pregnancy and if your delivery date is still away, your doctor may approve your travel plan. In healthy pregnancy, doctors generally permit air travel during the entire pregnancy. The best time to fly is during the second trimester. Because during this stage, you may not be feeling morning sickness and your belly is still manageable. Most airlines don’t allow travel after 36 weeks.

However, in complicated pregnancies involving twins, hypertensive disease, severe nausea, placenta previa, preterm labour, and other pregnancy-related complications, flying may be unsafe for both the mother and the baby.

Regardless of your mode of transport and route- plane, train, automobile, or even boat – traveling while pregnant may, however, require you to follow a set of safety precautions. First and foremost, you should plan your trip in advance.

Here are some tips that will help you travel safely while pregnant