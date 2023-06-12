First-Trimester Diet: Nutrients That A Pregnant Woman Must Include For Her And The Baby

Early pregnancy nausea, food aversions and fatigue can make 'eating for two' a challenge in the first trimester of pregnancy.

The first trimester of pregnancy is accompanied by a lot of hormonal changes, mood swings, nausea, digestive discomfort, acid reflux and also constipation. All these symptoms are natural but it may lead to loss of appetite. This comes at a time when it is extremely crucial for pregnant women to maintain their diet. During the first trimester, the fetus that is growing inside of a woman, requires energy. The baby is still quite small in size so a simple diet that includes all of the important nutrients will be useful for women. Doctors suggest that pregnant women eat at least 2,000 calories per day. Do not worry if you have fallen off your diet routine, we are here to guide you on what you must eat during the first trimester.

Nutrients That Are Essential For Women During The First Trimester

Diet is extremely important but you cannot eat anything. Your food must contain the following nutrients as they are essential for your baby's growth and development.

Folic acid: The most essential nutrient that women must take during their first trimester is folic acid. It is essential for the mother and the baby. Folic acid or folate or vitamin B9 plays a very important role in preventing neural rube defects during a pregnancy.

Protein: Protein is essential for muscle development for both the baby and the mother. Aside from the protein is required for uterine tissue growth which will help the mother later on. Some essential sources pf protein that you must keep in your kitchen at all times are chicken, eggs and Greek yoghurt. If you are a vegetarian, you can keep soy beans and lentils.

Calcium: Calcium is very important for the development of the baby's bones and teeth. The amount of calcium the mother consumes during the first trimester will determine the baby's health in the future. If you end up having less calcium, your baby might suffer form brittle bone problems and can later lead to bone related disease like osteoporosis.

Iron: During the first trimester, you must take iron supplements and eat a lot of food rich in iron. This is because during this period, the blood supply needs to be in plenty especially to meet your and your baby's demand at the same time. According to doctors, the goal should be to take 27 milligrams everyday. The only way to reach this goals is to also take supplements along with good food.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is also extremely important for the mother and the baby. They are rich in antioxidant, good for boosting and building immunity power, promotes bone and tissue development and boosts the absorption of iron in the body. Foods like strawberries, oranges and broccoli and rich in Vitamin C. You should aim for 85 milligrams per day.

