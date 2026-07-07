Fertility tests for women: Should I check my AMH levels even if I'm unmarried? Expert explains

More young women are becoming curious about their fertility health before marriage. One common question doctors hear is whether an Anti-M llerian Hormone (AMH) test should be done even when pregnancy is not being planned immediately. Here, the expert sheds light on this test.

Fertility tests for women: Should I check my AMH levels even if I'm unmarried? Expert explains

Fertility awareness is gaining immense importance among women now. There are a large number of women who are now making it a point to focus on education, careers, and personal goals before starting a family. Hence, fertility-related tests such as AMH are now a new topic of discussion among many women due to the awareness regarding fertility health. So, unmarried women wonder whether they should check their AMH levels to understand their future fertility potential. While the test can provide useful information, it is important to understand what AMH can and cannot tell you.

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Prajakta Chaudhary, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Andheri, Mumbai, explained everything you need to know about AMH.

What Is Anti-M llerian Hormone (AMH)

So, AMH, or Anti-M llerian Hormone, is produced by the small follicles in the ovaries. Taking these tests can help women to understand the ovarian reserve, which tends to refer to the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries. If a woman is advised to take this test, she shouldn't miss it. The test will be done by taking a blood sample and can be performed at any time during the menstrual cycle. Having high AMH will indicate a larger egg reserve, while a lower level may indicate a reduced ovarian reserve. Moreover, women should know that AMH does not measure egg quality, predict the exact ability to conceive naturally, or determine when pregnancy will happen.

Who Should Go For AMH Testing?

Not every unmarried woman will require an AMH test. So, women with a family history of early menopause, irregular menses,s endometriosis, previous ovarian surgery, or certain medical conditions that can take a toll on fertility can opt for AMH testing as per the doctor's suggestion. Women who are planning to delay pregnancy for several years may also choose to discuss fertility assessment with a doctor. AMH results should never be interpreted in isolation. Age, overall health, menstrual history, and ultrasound findings can help to know about the fertility health.

Women, you should understand that opting for AMH testing before marriage is a personal choice, and the test can help to check the ovarian reserve and help women to decide about family planning in the future. However, it is not a fertility report card, and women shouldn't get anxious. Hence, it is necessary to discuss fertility concerns with an expert who can interpret AMH results in the context of overall reproductive health. Being informed today can help women make confident choices about their future tomorrow. So, women, make sure to take charge of your fertility health and follow the guidelines given by the expert.

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