  • ENG

Select Language

Innovations In Fertility Preservation: A Ray Of Hope

Verified VERIFIED
Innovations In Fertility Preservation: A Ray Of Hope
Yes, you can preserve your fertility.

The continuous evolution of fertility preservation techniques offers hope to individuals seeking to build families despite fertility challenges.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : February 6, 2024 8:01 PM IST

Fertility preservation has seen remarkable innovations, offering hope to individuals facing fertility challenges. With advancements in technology and medical interventions, several methods of fertility preservation have emerged, providing more options and possibilities than ever before. This process involves freezing and storing eggs, sperm, or embryos to retain the ability to have biological children in the future. Advances in the efficacy and ease of the process have also made it a viable option for women desiring to postpone parenthood due to social reasons, giving them more autonomy over their career and family choices without having to compromise either due to a ticking biological clock.

MD, DNB, Dr Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai, explains how growth in the infertility treatment market is driven by increasing infertility rates globally and the growing popularity of advanced infertility treatments.

  1. Advanced Technology in Freezing Egg and Sperm: One of the most significant advancements in fertility preservation is improved egg-freezing technology. This method, known as oocyte cryopreservation, has become more successful due to the development of vitrification, a rapid freezing technique that prevents ice crystal formation, thereby preserving the eggs' sustainability.
  2. For men, sperm freezing continues to be a crucial aspect of fertility preservation: Innovations in this area have enhanced the success rates of sperm freezing, ensuring a higher likelihood of viable sperm for future reproductive needs. Sperm vitrification devices (Sperm VD) now allow even tiny numbers of sperms to be frozen with a good chance of retrieval post-thaw. This provides a ray of hope for men facing infertility challenges due to medical conditions or treatments.

    Also Read

    More News

  3. Ovarian Tissue Cryopreservation: Another breakthrough in fertility preservation is the option of ovarian tissue freezing. This method is precious for cancer patients, as it allows for the preservation of ovarian tissue before undergoing aggressive treatments. Recent advancements have improved the success of transplanting frozen tissue back into the body, offering renewed hope for restoring fertility post-treatment.
  4. Role of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Assisted reproductive technologies have also witnessed innovative developments. These technologies play a vital role in utilizing preserved gametes and tissues to facilitate successful pregnancies, contributing to the expanding possibilities in fertility preservation.

Conclusion

The continuous evolution of fertility preservation techniques offers hope to individuals seeking to build families despite fertility challenges. These innovations provide practical solutions and instil optimism and confidence in the journey towards parenthood. The landscape of fertility preservation has been significantly transformed by innovative technologies and approaches, opening doors to new possibilities and brightening the prospects of future parenthood for many individuals.