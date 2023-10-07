Fertility Preservation And Fertility Treatment Options Available In India

Yes, you can preserve your fertility.

In this article, an expert enlightens us about the fertility preservation options available for women in India and the ideal age to consider them.

Several factors can affect a woman's fertility including lifestyle, health and age. But you can preserve your fertility. Fertility preservation allows you to save or protect your eggs or reproductive tissue so that you can use them to have biological children in the future. Get to know more about the fertility preservation options available for women in India and the ideal age to consider them.

Dr. Priyanka Dilip Kumar, Consultant Gynecologist, Obstetrician and Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bangalore, also elaborates on the infertility treatment options that couples in India could opt for and age bracket for considering these options.

Fertility preservation options for women

The following are two common fertility preservation options for women in India:

a) Egg freezing or Oocyte Cryopreservation: This enables women to preserve their ability to procreate for a later phase in life. In the years leading to the menopausal age of 40 or 50, the chances of conception plummet. Therefore, women below the age of 40 have greater success than their mature counterparts at this process.

b) Ovarian tissue cryopreservation: This is usually considered by those who due to some ailments are not able to undergo egg freezing. The egg-producing tissue is removed from the ovaries and is preserved (frozen) and stored till the person in question has finished treatment and wants to become pregnant. In general, the age of 35 is considered as the upper limit.

Fertility treatment options for couples

The following are some common fertility treatment options for couples in India who are struggling to conceive:

a) Intrauterine insemination (IUI): Sperm is washed and placed inside the uterus when ovulation, that is the release of eggs, commences. It is used when donor sperm is utilized. Frozen donor sperm is thawed before its release into the uterus. Also, in cases of male infertility it is administered with medicines that induce ovulation. Endometriosis-infected patients often seek this method. Another reason is to cope with infertility; if the sperm is found to be lacking in speed or is weak, IUI is employed as it provides sperm that is not of lower quality. In addition to that, if the mucus secreted by the cervix is too thick, the sperm might not be able to pass through, but this method allows the sperm to be in closer proximity to the egg. Consequently, the chances of amalgamation of the sperm and the egg increase. As the female's age advances, the chances of a successful IUI outcome decrease. So, the best age for the treatment is below 40 years.

b) Embryo freezing or Embryo Cryopreservation: The embryo is formed by the coalescence of the sperm and the egg. In this procedure the embryo is frozen and stored till the couple in question chooses to retrieve the embryo in order to start a family. 35 years is the cutoff for this treatment.

c) In vitro fertilization (IVF): The assisted reproductive technology (ART) is used to conduct this process. ART refers to the treatment of sperm and egg outside the body and inside laboratories. It involves taking the eggs from the ovaries and combining them with the sperm, after which the resultant embryos are injected into the uterus. This method provides flexibility to the couples for planning the expansion of their family at the correct time. It is used when:

The fallopian tube is damaged or blocked and the journey of the amalgamation of the sperm with the egg is impeded. IVF expedites this process. And in case of infrequent ovulation.

Endometriosis: An inner lining develops outside the uterus affecting the smooth functioning of not only the uterus but also the ovary and the fallopian tubes.

Uterine fibroids: Some women nearing the age of 30 develop fibroids which are tumors in the uterus. These obstruct the implantation of the egg.

Previous tubal sterilization or removal. This is also known as the tying of tubes. This is done to avoid pregnancy. If the couple reconsiders their family plan and chooses to expand, IVF could be a viable option.

Unexplained infertility means no cause of infertility has been found despite evaluation for common causes.

During IVF, the eggs are examined to check for genetic disorders. Therefore, it could be used to avoid such ailments. The success rates of IVF decrease as women get older, and it is recommended for couples under 40 years of age.

d) Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI): The assisted reproductive technology (ART) is used to conduct this process. ART refers to the treatment of sperm and egg outside the body and inside laboratories. Intracytoplasmic means that sperm is injected into the cytoplasm of the egg. The cytoplasm is made of salt, water and other substances. One sperm is inserted into the egg to facilitate fertilization. In cases of male infertility, this method is effective. The recommended age to undertake this treatment is below 40 years.

