Fertility In Your 20s And 30s: Expert Explains Why Being Young Doesn’t Guarantee Reproductive Health

Fertility in your 20s and 30s isn't always guaranteed. An expert explains hidden reproductive health risks, lifestyle factors, and early warning signs to watch for.

Fertility In Your 20s And 30s: It is often in the consultation room that the phrase first surfaces: "But we're young and healthy." Most couples in their twenties and thirties assume fertility is a given something biology will take care of when the time feels right. Yet clinical practice tells a more layered story.

According to Dr Vineeta Kumari, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Ranchi, youth does not automatically guarantee reproductive health. Many young adults feel well, lead active lives, and have no obvious medical problems. However, sexual and reproductive health is influenced by factors that work quietly in the background.

Among the most prevalent myths in 20s and early 30s is that there is so much time. Although fertility is indeed more prevalent in younger ages, it does not always equal zero in any case.

Female fertility starts to decrease slowly after the age of 30 and faster after 35. The quality of eggs decreases with age as well as the quantity of the eggs. Although assisted reproduction procedures may aid in the conception of numerous couples, they cannot fully overcome age-related deterioration. Sometimes you will lose a lot of good time by postponing being awake or judicial to realise that you are healthy.

Men are not completely resistant to changes of age also. Whereas the male fertility will tend to decrease at a slower rate, the quality of sperm can decrease over time, depending on the age and lifestyle and exposure to environmental factors.

Beyond the Basic Semen Report

In cases where couples fail to conceive, a semen analysis is usually the first test that is prescribed to men. When the report is in the normal range then most people would assume that all is well. However, as Dr Kumari gives as an explanation, numbers do not necessarily tell the whole story.

It requires rapid progressive motility since the sperm is required to move effectively through the female reproductive tract to the fallopian tube and fertilised naturally. When the sperm are not moving at a high speed or that is not efficient enough, there may be fewer or no chances of conception even when a high number of sperms seems to be normal.

Morphology- shape and structure of sperm - that is an issue as well. A person with abnormal spermology is more prone to having chromosomal abnormality that may impact the growth of the embryo and chance of implantation failure or premature abortion.

Other concerns are usually unearthed in couples who report that they have unexplainable infertility. An example is DNA fragmentation test, which may give more information in the case of routine semen parameters that appear promising. High levels of DNA fragmentation need not have an effect on the day to day health or sexual performance but high levels may have an effect on fertilisation and embryo quality.

Sexual Health Is Preventive Health

Pregnancy planning is not the only thing concerning sexual health awareness. It is also concerned with avoiding complications in the long term.

Even asymptomatic STIs continue to be one of the major causes of tubal damage in women and infertility caused by male factors all over the world. As indicated by World Health Organization (WHO), approximately more than one million new sexually transmitted infections are being infected daily across the world. A high number of these infected people are not even diagnosed, particularly the young adults who consider themselves healthy.

Infection like chlamydia and gonorrhoea that is not treated may silently destroy the fallopian tubes resulting in blocked tubes or predisposing to the occurrence of ectopic pregnancy. Some infections may impact on spermic production and quality in men. Due to the mild or absent symptoms, it is vital to have frequent screening especially to those who are sexually active and have at least one or more partners.

Lifestyle Matters More Than You Think

Twenties and thirties are usually good years of activity creating career, traveling, and social engagements. Nonetheless, a long-term effect of lifestyle choices in reproductive health is possible with regards to this period.

Hormone balance and sperms and female eggs may be impacted by smoking, alcohol abuse, lack of sleep, obesity, untreated intensity, and exposure to environmental toxins. Preventative Sexual health refers to the early knowledge of these associations and making a sound decision as opposed to when something goes wrong.

When Should You Seek Help?

Couples who are below 35 years old are usually recommended to consider evaluation provided that they have failed to get pregnant in a span of one year. The onset of seeking assistance after six months are suggested among women over 35 years. However, consultation should be considered early when there are the risks factors that are known like abnormal periods, extreme menstrual pain, past past pelvic and past surgeries.

The fact is straightforward: peaceful factuality is powerless in the long-term. However, the fact that one is young and healthy does not cancels the awareness. Actually, your twenties and thirties are the years when you have the most strength to save your future offspring.

Such care in sexual health in these healthy years is not alarmist as Dr Vineeta Kumari puts it but rather protective. There are opportunities to consider healthy contraceptive use, regular screening, knowledge of fertility, and prompt medical referral when necessary, creating a difference between certainty and regrets in the future.

