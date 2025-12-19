Fertility Health Resolution 2026: Essential Check-Ups Every Modern Couple Must Take

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Fertility Health Resolution 2026: Infertility is a disease that occurs in both males and females which is defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after regular unprotected intimacy for over twelve months. Researchers found that about 1 in 6 people worldwide experience infertility due to several unexplained factors. The World Health Organization States (WHO) states that infertility can have significant negative social impacts on the lives of infertile couples and particularly women. It states that women can especially experience violence, divorce, social stigma, emotional stress, depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.
Dr. Jyoti Gupta, Senior IVF Consultant, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon, states that fertility issues are becoming increasingly common among modern couples. She points out that some of the most common reason of infertility are due to "busy lifestyles, poor eating habits, late marriages, stress, and lack of exercise."
Some particular gender wise causes of infertility, according to the Senior IVF Consultant, female infertility occurs due to hormonal imbalances, stress, irregular periods, thyroid disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), low ovarian reserve, endometriosis, and blocked fallopian tubes. She added, "Late pregnancies and unhealthy lifestyles have also increased risks like poor egg quality, ovulation disorders, and recurrent miscarriages."
Talking about male fertility problems that have also risen sharply. She outlines causes such as "poor sperm count, low sperm motility, abnormal sperm shape, varicocele, lifestyle habits like smoking, alcohol, obesity, long working hours, and excessive heat exposure from laptops or bikes have affected male reproductive health."
As we inch closer each day to enter into the New Year, prioritizing our health is non-negotiable, especially if you're planning to get pregnant. Check out some of the essential check-ups you must take as a modern couple in 2026:
"Availability, access, and quality of interventions to address infertility remain a challenge in most countries. Diagnosis and treatment of infertility is often not prioritized in national population and development policies and reproductive health strategies and are rarely covered through public health financing," the WHO explains, "Moreover, a lack of trained personnel and the necessary equipment and infrastructure, and the currently high costs of treatment medicines, are major barriers even for countries that are actively addressing the needs of people with infertility." Dr. Gupta claims that opting for essential tests and adopting a healthy lifestyle, while prioritizing mental well-being, can help modern couple concieve easily.
