Fertility by age: How your chances of getting pregnant change at 25, 30, 35 and 40?

Understand how fertility changes with age, from 25 to 40, and know what impacts your chances of getting pregnant at each stage of life.

A question that comes up frequently in fertility clinics is surprisingly simple: "Was there something I should have known earlier?" Often, the person asking is in her mid to late thirties and only beginning to understand how strongly age influences reproductive biology. Fertility does not change suddenly. It shifts gradually over time.

Why does understanding fertility by age matter?

Dr Prachi Benara, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon, explains how fertility typically evolves across different ages helps women make informed decisions earlier, not out of urgency, but with awareness.

Fertility at 25: Biology is usually favourable

In the mid twenties, fertility is generally at its most favourable. Women are born with approximately one to two million eggs. By the time puberty begins, this number falls to around 300,000. Through the twenties, both the quantity and quality of eggs tend to remain relatively strong.

Research examining natural fertility shows that healthy couples in their twenties and early thirties typically have the highest likelihood of conceiving in any given menstrual cycle. The probability gradually declines with age.

This does not mean infertility cannot occur at 25. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, thyroid disorders, or male factor infertility may already be present. However, from a biological perspective, ovarian function is usually at its peak during this stage.

Fertility at 30: Subtle changes begin

For most women, turning 30 does not suddenly alter fertility. Many women conceive naturally during their early thirties without difficulty. What begins to shift quietly, however, is the ovarian reserve. Egg numbers decline steadily each year, and the proportion of chromosomally normal eggs gradually decreases.

You may like to read

These changes are subtle and often go unnoticed. Many women continue to conceive naturally during this period. From a clinical perspective, however, the early thirties are often when conversations about reproductive planning begin to become more relevant, particularly for those who anticipate delaying pregnancy.

Fertility at 35: The decline becomes more noticeable

Age 35 is often considered an important milestone in reproductive medicine because the decline in egg quality becomes more pronounced. This affects both the likelihood of conception and the risk of miscarriage. The proportion of eggs with chromosomal abnormalities increases, which can make achieving and maintaining a pregnancy more challenging.

Clinical data suggest that healthy couples in their twenties have approximately a 20 to 25% chance of conceiving in any given menstrual cycle. By the age of 40, this probability falls to roughly 10%.

For this reason, fertility specialists typically recommend earlier evaluation if pregnancy does not occur after six months of trying at this stage. This may include assessments of ovarian reserve, ovulation, fallopian tube health, and male fertility.

Fertility at 40: Fertility becomes more variable

Natural conception can still occur at 40, but it becomes less predictable. Egg numbers are significantly lower, and the proportion of chromosomally abnormal eggs increases. As a result, miscarriage rates tend to be higher and the time required to conceive may be longer.

At this stage, treatment plans often become more individualised. Assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF may be recommended depending on a woman's ovarian reserve, medical history, and overall reproductive health.

For some women, earlier decisions such as egg freezing may expand reproductive options later in life by preserving eggs at a younger biological age.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.