Female Infertility: Know The Factors Causing Low AMH Levels

Low AMH indicates low number of eggs in the ovary

Women with low levels of AMH not only have lower chances of pregnancy but they are also more likely to experience complications such as abnormal pregnancy, and miscarriage.

Nature is harsher on women as compared to men. Women are born with a fixed number of eggs and after achieving puberty the number of eggs declines as the age increases. The decline is gradual till mid 30s but after the age of 37 it sharply goes down in both quantity as well as quality. The correlation between low AMH levels and pregnancy is frequently mentioned. Low AMH indicates low number of eggs, which has potential to give rise to pregnancy, left in the ovary.

In the below article, Dr Yugali Warade, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Mumbai, explains to you the various factors that cause low levels of AMH, and how it affects fertility in women.

Factors responsible for diminished ovarian reserve in women

Age more than 35: Age is considered to be the single most important factor in determining the quality and quantity of potential oocytes. It is the most important prognostic factor for fertility treatment of women with decreased ovarian reserve. Although the issue of low AMH at a young age must be addressed by the experts in the field.

TRENDING NOW

Premature ovarian insufficiency: It means decline in AMH at a young age. There are multiple factors involved like genetic and environmental pollutants. Most of the time it's difficult to pinpoint the cause and it's called idiopathic.

Ovarian diseases: For example, endometriosis, infections (Tuberculosis) involving ovaries or surgeries on ovaries diminishes the number of eggs in ovaries.

Cancer treatment: Chemotherapy and pelvic radiotherapies decrease egg reserve.

You may like to read

Other causes: Some genetic and autoimmune diseases may reflect decreased number of eggs in ovaries.

How to maintain reproductive health and fertility

Age remains as the primary factor when it comes to female fertility, the reproductive health of women diminishes over time. Lifestyle choices also plays a vital role, poor diet like consuming processed food and unhealthy fats can lead to obesity and also damage egg quality. Indian women's egg reserve is comparatively low when compared to women across the world, our AMH levels diminishes over time. The patient's previous medical history like hormonal imbalance and ovarian surgeries can also influence AMH level imbalance. Underlying gynaecological diseases like endometriosis, can potentially impact ovarian reserve and lead to decreased AMH levels. Vitamin D levels can directly impact AMH production. Women with higher vitamin D concentrations tend to maintain their ovarian reserve for longer. Stress emerges to as a significant factor that influences the AMH levels.

It is also important that we focus on the patient's mental health. Prioritizing mental and emotional well-being through relaxation techniques, meditation, and stress reduction is essential for maintaining fertility. Genetics also play a significant role; hereditary factors influence the AMH levels. The low levels of AMH will not only lower chances of pregnancy but may invite complications such as abnormal pregnancy, and miscarriage. There is no possibility of increasing one's AMH levels, however your fertility consultant can help you with the way forward.

RECOMMENDED STORIES