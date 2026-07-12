Feeling tired during pregnancy? It might be more than just hormones—Experts warn about thyroid disorders

These 'normal' pregnancy symptoms could actually signal a dangerous thyroid disorder. Read on to know what doctor wants you to know about safe pregnancy and tips to keep thyroid issues under control.

Feeling tired during pregnancy? It might be more than just hormones—Experts warn about thyroid disorders

Pregnancy is that phase of a woman's life in which a variety of changes occur in the body of women with various organs adapting to these changes. In these conditions, the thyroid gland plays a very important role, but their contribution is often ignored. The thyroid gland is located at the region of the neck, and it produces the hormones which help in the regulation of metabolism, energy level and overall growth of the body-all of which are considered very necessary for a healthy pregnancy.

Thyroid's Role in Pregnancy

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Anupama Gangwal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, explained that during pregnancy, the body of women requires an excessive amount of thyroid hormone, especially in the phase of the first trimester when the thyroid of the baby is not fully functional. From the perspective of a baby's brain development, the formation of the nervous system and the overall growth, these hormones are very important. A very minute deficiency in the thyroid hormone can pose danger to both mother and child.

There are basically two primary disorders that can occur during the time of pregnancy. The first one is Hypothyroidism: an underactive thyroid that leads to low hormone levels. The second one is Hyperthyroidism. This is basically a very overactive thyroid which produces excessive levels of hormones.

Symptoms Women Should Not Ignore

During pregnancy, women experience fatigue, quick changes in mood and continuous changes in body weight as well and differentiating them from the symptoms related to the thyroid is a very crucial step. Women should definitely consult with their doctors if they are suffering from any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

Signs of Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism

Signs of Hypothyroidism are basically unusual fatigue, an increase in body weight, feeling cold even during hot weather conditions, dry skin and thin hair, frequent depression and slow heart rate. Signs of Hyperthyroidism are unable to gain weight during pregnancy, irregular heartbeat, excessive sweating, an increase in anxiety level, facing difficulty in sleeping and bulging eyes in some cases.

Importance of Early Screening

Thyroid function tests should be adopted as universal screening of all pregnant women, especially for those women who have a family history of thyroid disease. Early detection of thyroid dysfunction allows for the appropriate treatment as well.

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Risk of Untreated Thyroid Conditions

Some of the potential risks of thyroid disorder to the mother are high blood pressure during pregnancy, anemia, miscarriage and placental abruption. To the baby they are premature birth, low birth weight, issues with the neurodevelopment system and still birth as well.

Pregnancy is a pivotal phase in a woman's life but it comes with its share of medical considerations. Thyroid health is one of them and it should get the necessary attention. Women should never ignore fatigue, mood swings or unusual physical changes by considering them as a part of their pregnancy. With the help of proper screening and diagnosis done on proper time, thyroid disorders can be controlled, ensuring a safe pregnancy and delivery of a healthy baby.