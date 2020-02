Pregnancy is full of emotional ups and downs. Fluctuating hormone levels, physical changes in the body, fatigue, physical discomforts, changes in your metabolism, and anticipation of motherhood can all wreak havoc on your emotions. So, if you are pregnant and experiencing mood swings, you are not alone. Pregnant women usually experience mood swings during the first trimester between 6 to 10 weeks and then again in the third trimester as their body prepares for birth. Here are some ways to keep your mood steady during pregnancy:

Get plenty of sleep

Getting a quality sleep helps you prepare your body for the birth and protects the baby from the psychological stresses and strains of pregnancy. On the other hand, lack of sleep during pregnancy can lead to a number of complications, including preeclampsia.

Get regular physical activity

Even a 10-minute walk can lift your spirits. Exercise stimulates the brain to release serotonin, the feel-good chemical, and helps relieve stress and discomfort. Opt for gentle exercises, such as walking or swimming. Prenatal yoga can also help improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety.

Eat and drink well

During pregnancy, your body nutritional requirements increases. A poor diet or low blood pressure can make you gloomier. Eating small, regular and healthy snacks may help boost your mood. Dehydration can cause irritability and depression too. Drink plenty of water. If you don’t like the plain taste, you can meet your body’s fluid requirement with herbal teas, and fresh fruit and vegetable juices.

Do something you love

Do something that will distract you from the all those thoughts of pregnancy that can affect your mood. When you’re feeling low, go for a movie with friends, paint or draw, visit a place you love or just put on a music that makes you feel good.

Laugh out loud

Laughing releases feel-good chemicals in your brain, reduces stress, and makes you feel relaxed. Laughing can calm down your muscles and help you feel positive. Studies say babies tend to develop better when they find their mother cheerful and happy.