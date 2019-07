The arrival of a baby gives you immense joy and happiness. You are filled with wonder at the tiny bundle of joy. But it can also cause an unexpected reaction in mothers. They can get depressed. It could be baby blues that go away once you settle down in your new role as a mother. Or, it could be postpartum depression.

This is a condition that affects a woman after childbirth. Globally, around 100 to 150 women per 1000 women suffer from postpartum depression after childbirth, says WHO. This international body also states that children of mothers with postpartum depression have greater cognitive, behavioural and interpersonal problems compared to the children of non-depressed mothers.

A person with postpartum depression will feel overwhelmed by little things. She will cry a lot, feel guilty, display frequent irritability, experience a loss of libido. She will also feel extreme fatigue, rejected and inadequate, suffer from a lack of appetite and reduced motivation. There can be various factors behind this medical condition. Some of them include physical changes during and after pregnancy. Worry about responsibilities of being a parent, difficult labour, financial difficulties, hormonal changes, history of mental problems, changes in sleep cycle, etc. can contribute.

Remember, baby blues and postpartum depression are two different things. Baby blues affect new parents for a few days after giving birth. But, if the woman is not able to reassume daily routine for a longer period, it is postpartum depression. This needs medical assistance.

As far as diagnosis is concerned, doctors first try to rule out baby blues by asking certain questions. You will have to communicate about any sleep problems, concentration difficulties, anxiety, feeling of guilt, etc. to your doctor. He will confirm the condition based on this. Luckily, there are various ways to treat this condition. And, recently scientists have added one more to the list.

LOVE HORMONE CAN TREAT POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION EFFECTIVELY: STUDY

Oxytocin, which is also known as the love hormone, can help in the treatment of postpartum depression, says a new research published in the journal PLOS ONE. According to researchers, an altered expression of oxytocin receptors is strongly associated with postpartum depression. The oxytocin receptor cells are present in the brain area. And, their expressions are only visible when oestrogen is present. This clearly means that these cells are involved in inducing maternal behaviour. Scientists believe that this new discovery opens the doors to new treatments for postpartum depression targetting oxytocin receptor cells.

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION CAN BE CONFUSING

Most women are not even aware that postpartum depression exists. And, when they suffer from this problem, they believe that it is unnatural and something not at all acceptable from a mother. We cannot blame them. Postpartum depression is such a confusing state. When postpartum depression strikes, a woman is at a complete loss. Baby blues slowly escalates to postpartum depression.

Here, we tell you about some common facts about this problem and how to deal with them effectively.

Know who you can go to for help

In most cases, if you talk about your symptoms to a medical doctor or even a gynaecologist, the advice that comes across is to take adequate rest or a statement that ‘this phase will pass.’ But this isn’t easy. Not many people will tell you to meet a therapist or psychologist right away to address this condition. That is the scariest part even if the mother knows something isn’t right with her, she doesn’t know where to go for help.

Understand that this is a temporary phase and it is not wrong to ask for help. So, without any hesitation, discuss your condition with your family and seek a therapist’s help.

Treatment is necessary

This is true. Most people think postpartum depression subsides on its own, but that is not the case. Some mothers live with the condition for years and suffer silently. This affects their social and intrapersonal relationships.

Combat plan: If you are experiencing any of the symptoms that we mentioned above, firstly acknowledge that you are suffering from a problem that needs treatment. Then, access the treatment options (drugs and therapies) available.

It affects mother-baby bonding

Not all mothers who suffer from PPD have a problem bonding or taking care of the baby, but it does affect them to a certain extent. If a mother suffers from severe PPD, it makes it difficult for her to bond and care for her baby. This is where the family or well-wishers should pick up the cues and help her.

Combat plan: Indulge in activities that can help you in getting distracted from any negative thoughts, such as reading a book and listening to music. Take a short walk if it helps you feel better.

Mood swings is just one of the symptoms

A sign that is grossly mistaken during postpartum depression is mood swings. Most people think mood swings are common, and that is the only sign of postpartum depression. But it is not. PPD causes a lot of things from extreme anxiety to sadness to the incapability of taking care of self, family and baby. Mood swings are just a part of the entire depression phase.

Combat plan: Tiredness can make mood swings and anxiety worse and give you a constant gloomy feeling. Try catching small naps when the baby is asleep.

Postpartum depression is treatable

The good news about postpartum depression is that it is treatable. This is done mostly through therapy and sometimes with medications.

Combat plan: You can go for anti-depressants. They help with irritability, hopelessness, a feeling of not being able to cope, concentration and sleeplessness.

It is not just about hormonal changes

PPD is not only about hormonal changes or imbalances of oestrogen and progesterone. A drop in these two hormones do trigger chemical changes in the brain. It can cause anxiety, mood swings and a whole lot of other symptoms. But that, coupled with a lack of sleep, recovery (either a c-section or episiotomy), fatigue and constant caregiving to the new-born, makes it worse.

Combat plan: Low energy levels can impact mental health. Thus, it is important to eat a balanced and healthy meal. Go for green vegetables and fruits.